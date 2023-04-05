Ospreys soon to soar over Wexford

Reintroduction project for large bird of prey announced for the south east

The majestic osprey could soon be soaring in the skies above Wexford once more as an initiative aimed at reintroducing the bird to Ireland after an 250-year absence will see chicks released in the southeast this year.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage recently revealed plans for an Osprey Reintroduction Programme –a research-led initiative which will see 50 to 70 chicks brought to Ireland from Norway in the next five years. In the initial stages, the project focus will be primarily the southeast of Ireland, according to the NPWS. However, in order to protect the bird’s security and welfare and respect landowners who are enabling the work to be undertaken, the exact location of the release cannot be divulged.

Solidifying the details of the Osprey Reintroduction Programme involved research and consultation with ornithological, historical, Irish language, archives, and other sources. The project is informed by experts and expertise from various other osprey reintroduction programmes in Europe, and by the expertise and experience of NPWS staff, particularly those involved with the White-tailed Eagle Reintroduction Programme in Ireland.

The Golden Eagle Trust has carried out an extensive body of research on the topic of osprey reintroduction in recent years, which included liaising with Wexford County Council and Wexford communities to promote an understanding of the bird and investigate the suitability of a reintroduction in the county. They have also erected artificial nest sites around the county in the hope that some birds will naturally recolonise here from Britain and elsewhere. While these artificial sites have yet to attract breeding ospreys, the news that they are to be reintroduced in the southeast of Ireland will hopefully change that. Whether the chicks are released in Wexford or Waterford, it is likely that they will travel across the borders in search of ideal nesting spots.

Lorcan O’Toole of the Golden Eagle Trust welcomed the news that the NPWS is driving forward with a reintroduction programme, saying that he has witnessed a lot of energy and goodwill from the community regarding the idea. He said that there has long been an awareness that Wexford could be the ideal spot for reintroducing the birds.

“We have been communicating and cooperating with Wexford County Council over the last two to three years on this matter and they are very excited at the possibility of bringing the osprey back here,” he continued.

“We will develop a small action plan with Wexford County Council going forward to continue our work on promoting public awareness and providing artificial nest sites in a way that will compliment what the NPWS are doing.”

There are several reasons why Wexford is the ideal location for ospreys, explained Lorcan.

“The osprey feeds between freshwater and saltwater fish. In Wexford, you have shallow bays around the coast and rich river systems. You have the River Barrow and Slaney and the likes of the Wexford Slobs, Tacumshane and Bannow Bay. These are all really rich fishing areas,” he said.

“The ospreys have to be in good condition when they migrate and the autumnal weather in Wexford would be good to facilitate this.”

The strong appreciation that the Wexford community holds for the water is another reason that Wexford could be a good fit for the bird.

Senior Environmental Engineer with Wexford County Council, Gerry Forde welcomed the news of the NPWS osprey project.

“We would be very supportive of what they are trying to do and are willing to help them in any way that we can,” he said.

Mr Forde said that they also hope to continue to work with any initiatives that the Golden Eagle Trust are doing.

“They’re very enthusiastic, very knowledgeable and all the work they do is very positive,” he added.

“Considering the amount of species we’re losing, the more we can introduce back into the country, the better.”

The osprey was once a common and widespread native bird in Ireland. However, persecution coupled with the great reduction of woodland which provided ospreys with numerous nest sites led to their decline and eventual extinction in the late 1700s.

“The last known osprey nest was in an old ruined castle in Leitrim but that is maybe because there were no trees left. It is said Ireland in the 1800s had only one per cent tree cover,” explained Lorcan. “It could be that a combination of almost total deforestation and the introduction of better firearms at that stage that led to their demise. The population crashed in Britain around the same time so this would have minimised the chance of natural colonisation.”

Ospreys have been widely and successfully reintroduced across its historical range, including North America and Europe and it is felt that a similar project will be a success here, too. It is not the first raptor to be the focus of a reintroduction project in Ireland. Golden eagles, white-tailed sea eagles and red kites have all been brought back to Ireland after being extinct here for many years. As the osprey eats a pescetarian diet, there is no need for their return to spark concern amongst livestock owners, explained Lorcan.

“Because the osprey only eats fish, there is no concern. They don’t eat deep sea fish, just surface fish. We’ve been speaking with anglers, sending them information about ospreys and telling them to contact their colleagues in Scotland and Norway to learn more about their experiences of living alongside them. There has been a lot of engagement and goodwill from these communities.”

Once the chicks are released, they will be fed fish as they do not learn how to source food for themselves until they reach migration stage, explained Lorcan.

“Once the birds are released in the southeast, they’ll spend five or six weeks around their cages and be fed fish. In September and October, they’ll migrate to west Africa. It will then be two or three years before they return. They come here to breed and nest so only when they are in their third or fourth year, when they are capable of breeding, will they come back.”