Oscar nominated director Lenny Abrahamson to give talk at New Ross summer school

Co Wexford summer school to host famous director for memorial lecture

One of Ireland’s most successful film directors, Lenny Abrahamson, is taking to the stage of the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross on Friday, September 1, for an interview.

The Noel Whelan Interview will see Abrahamson interviewed by Sinéad McSweeney.

This session – which takes place at 7 p.m. – commemorates the founder of the Kennedy Summer School, Noel Whelan. Over the years, Noel conducted a number of one-to-one interviews with key figures in Irish political and cultural life. The committee are continuing this tradition in his honour while also taking the opportunity to explore themes which remember and draw from Noel’s life, loves and interests.

Directors of the summer school say: “We are honoured and excited to welcome Oscar and Emmy nominated film director, Lenny Abrahamson to the stage of St. Michael’s Theatre. During the interview we will chat about the director’s impressive work including the films ‘Room’, ‘Garage’, ‘Adam and Paul’, ‘What Richard Did’, ‘Frank’ and ‘The Little Stranger’, as well as the television series, ‘Normal People’ and ‘Conversations with Friends’. The discussion will also expand to broader themes including fatherhood and legacy.”

Abrahamson is the director of the critically-acclaimed ‘Room’, starring Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

He will be in conversation with Noel’s wife, Sinéad McSweeney and the session will be introduced by Noel’s son, Séamus.

2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the historical visit of President John F Kennedy to New Ross and to his ancestor’s homestead at Dunganstown. The Kennedy Summer School will celebrate the iconic Presidential visit of John F Kennedy to New Ross and Dunganstown with a a packed programme of events from the Kennedy Tea Party to a host of fascinating talks and debates on the stage in New Ross.

There will be over 60 guest speakers participating with Her Excellency, Canadian Ambassador Nancy Smyth, set to open the occasion. Sports fans will be thrilled to learn that football legend Martin O’Neill will also be taking to the stage to discuss his extraordinary life in football and share his views on the future of the beautiful game.

An expert panel will discuss the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s membership of the European Union with moderator Alex White SC, joined by Patrick Honohan, Ray Bassett, Suzanne Lynch, Lucinda Creighton and Dermot Murnaghan.

The Saturday interview will see husband and wife political duo, Democratic political consultant James Carville and Republican political consultant Mary Matalin, take to the stage. An expert panel is also set to discuss ‘Celebrity Politics’.

For further details and tickets for the 2023 events see www.kennedysummerschool.ie or call St. Michael’s Theatre on 051 421255.

The Kennedy Summer School and Festival is run in association with the Office of Public Works, Failte Ireland, New Ross District Council, Wexford County Council, Boston College, Purdue University and Fáilte Ireland.