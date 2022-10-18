THOSE in areas frequently hit by flooding will be concerned today, as Wexford is one of five counties placed under a Status Orange rainfall warning.

Wexford joins Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wicklow under status orange from tonight until tomorrow night.

Met Éireann said: "Heavy rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding. Disruption is likely."

The warning comes into effect at 10 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) until midnight on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary from 10pm tonight until 10pm tomorrow night.

A Small Craft warning for all coasts of Ireland has been in place since 6 a.m. this morning, with southeast to east winds forecast to reach force six or higher at times.

The marine warning remains in place until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Defining an orange warning, Met Éireann says: “A status orange weather warning is given before expected weather conditions that could significantly impact people, property and activity in an area. People in the affected areas should prepare appropriately now for the anticipated conditions.”

It is expected that, in the majority of cases, the orange warning will have no impact on schools opening, however, an orange wind warning was enough to close schools in Wexford during Storm Barra in December.