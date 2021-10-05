OPW hopes to put old Wexford Garda Station building on the market by the end of the year

HAVING been vacant for exactly four years at this point, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has this week confirmed it’s intention to have the old Garda Station on Roche’s Road listed for sale on the open market by the end of this year, or January 2022 at the very latest.

In September of 2017, gardaí paraded from the old station to their new state of the art headquarters in Mulgannon and, while previously a hive of activity, the Roche’s Road building has been idle and fallen to rack and ruin ever since. In recent times, Cllr Leonard Kelly even had to get in touch with the OPW to carry out works to deal with an infestation of rats at the town centre building, having received complaints from a number of residents in the area.

However, now it appears that after a number of false dawns, the OPW are finally ready to dispose of the building which has been a blight on the area for too long.

In a statement, the OPW said that an alternative State use was sought, but none was identified. It continued that “Wexford County Council advised the OPW on June 25, 2021, that it was not in a position to acquire the property in support of a local community group (believed to be the neighbouring St Bridget’s Day Care Centre) given the scale of the investment that would be required.”

In terms of a timeframe, the OPW spokesperson said that “The Chief State Solicitor’s Office are currently preparing draft contracts of sale for the old Garda Station building” and that “it will be placed on the market later this year or early next year”.

This development will no doubt be welcomed by Independent councillor Leonard Kelly who is urging Wexford County Council to take a tougher stance in terms of dereliction in the town centre.

"We have to push this along,” he said. “We have some sites in the town centre that are unacceptable at the moment. The old Westgate B&B site needs to be tidied up and there’s the old Selskar Bar there too. It’s not acceptable to allow buildings fall into such a state of dereliction. I’ve also asked the council to make contact with the owners of the old Mooney’s building on the quay. I think the owners of these buildings have a duty of care to keep them in good condition.”