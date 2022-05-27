Open invite – new owners of Lobster Pot in Carne serving up music and mussels to celebrate the launch

Nicola and Josef Zammit, the new owners of well-known Wexford venue The Lobster Pot in Carne, have issued an open invitation for people to join them at the official launch on Sunday, May 29 .

The couple are hosting an evening of local music and mussels to celebrate their takeover of the renowned bar and restaurant formerly owned by Ciaran and Anne Hearne who recently retired from the business after almost 40 successful years.

While the doors reopened for business in late April, a formal launch will take place on Sunday with a celebration featuring music and moules-frites.

The Lobster Pot known locally as The Pot, has been a favourite place for locals and holiday visitors for decades and the new incarnation “TwoCooks at the Pot” is set to continue the story with a new chapter, bringing the relaxed dining experience of Sallins, County Kildare restaurant TwoCooks to the iconic Wexford establishment.

Located near Carne Beach, the Lobster Pot is a family-friendly seafood restaurant in a traditional Irish pub setting, serving local seafood and quality seasonal ingredients.

Nicola and Josef were fans of the hostelry long before they bought it. “We’ve been coming here for 10 years so we know Carne really well already. Often on a sunny day, we pack up to go to the beach with the kids and head to Carne and Josef loves to kitesurf at Our Lady’s Island”, said Nicola.

“Josef and I have loved eating in The Lobster Pot throughout the years and we’re so proud to now take over the ownership and bring our passion for food and a little of what we do in TwoCooks to The Pot. We’ve already received such a warm welcome from the locals who’ve stopped by and we’re looking forward to meeting everyone over our first summer here.”

Excited about their new culinary adventure, Nicola and Josef said they would like everyone to join them at a special celebration to launch the venue, starting at 5pm on Sunday.

Guests will be treated to some of TwoCooks’ famous Parmesan truffle fries, with fresh mussels in white wine and chorizo, and a traditional Irish sesiún by local musicians.

Nicola has worked in professional kitchens in Dublin, London and Sydney for a period of 25 years. Her experience includes classical training in The Westbury, competing internationally as a young chef with the Irish Culinary Team and sous chef at the modern Halo Restaurant at the Morrison Hotel. For six years, she taught professional courses at Cooks academy.

Her wealth of experience helped her to open and run her own businesses at TwoCooks, 2C Cafes in Kill and Sallins, Cookalong Kitchen and now the Lobster Pot.

Originally from Malta, Josef swapped a passion for art and design to pursue a career in gastronomy and has worked in professional kitchens for more than 25 years. He mastered his craft as he and Nicola travelled together in Australia, London and France.

He arrived in Ireland in 2002 and though he has left many times to travel and work around the world, he calls Ireland home.

Josef has held the title of ‘Best Chef Kildare’ at the RAI’s Irish Restaurant Awards for five years, and Best Restaurant a number of times. With a passion for seasonality and vegetables, he uses modern techniques to prepare, cook and serve both meat and vegetables, creating amazing flavour extractions and combinations.

Opening their own restaurant was an ambition of the couple from the time they met. They spent two years looking for the right premises before finding it in Sallins, overlooking the Grand Canal, with the neighbourhood-style TwoCooks Restaurant opening in 2017 and the 2C Cafe Sallins launched in early 2020.

Cookalong Kitchen is a virtual cookery class born out of an idea during Covid lockdown. Nicola and her friend Michael McKernan built a studio kitchen on the restaurant floor at TwoCooks and held Zoom cookalongs for corporate companies interested in team building and social activities for staff members. They recorded 50 episodes for a new subscription-based website and video recipes will be available soon for monthly or yearly subscriptions.

The Pot is open Wednesday to Saturday from 5-9pm for dinner and Friday to Sunday 1-4pm for lunch. Booking is recommended through the website or telephone 053 9131110.