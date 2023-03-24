Open Call exhibition in County Wexford attracts eclectic mix of entries from all over Ireland

THE official launch of this year’s Open Call exhibition in the Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy, County Wexford, was a resounding success attracting around 250 people.

In addition it’s expected that hundreds more will visit the exhibition throughout its run until May 1.

There are 140 exhibiting artists involved and such was the level of interest in the art works on display that several sales were made on the night.

Most of the artwork in the exhibition is available to buy and submissions to the initiative came from all over Ireland and also from the UK.

The special guest adjudicator on the night was former editor of the Echo newspaper group, Tom Mooney, who is also known for his work promoting the arts in Wexford and nationally.

Speaking at the launch Mr Mooney said the exhibition is an important on each year because it brings the visual arts into Enniscorthy.

“I worked here for 25 years as editor of the Enniscorthy Echo and found it very hard to see any exhibitions in town,” he said.

"I see great efforts are being made to bring the visual arts to the community here and put them on a more permanent footing, and that's why I think we need a huge round of applause for Lisa and her staff and the work that they do,” he added, referring to Lisa Byrne, the centre’s visual arts manager.

Larry Dunne, the visual arts associate at the centre expressed delight in the success of the exhibition.

“It's the most wonderful time of year,” he said.

“I love helping people see the value and beauty in their creativity, and seeing their self-esteem and confidence grow from being a part of this exhibition where everyone is showcased on a level playing field,” he added.

While there were no representatives of Enniscorthy Municipal District present at the launch, or any of the local TDs, they have in the past praised the work that goes on in the Presentation Centre which is widely recognised as one of the foremost creative centres in the south east.

With an ongoing focus on the regeneration of Enniscorthy ongoing it could be argued there has never been a more important time for the creative arts to get support due to its very significant relevance, not just in terms of promoting creativity, but also in the area of self-expression and mental health.

That’s why initiatives likes the Open Call exhibition are so important because they give a platform to emerging and established artists which they might not otherwise have access to.

On the day of the launch Mr Mooney presented seven artists with awards for their work: Larry Dunne – ‘Strawberries and Cream’; Geraldine Walsh – ‘Sunshine After Rain’; Zdenka Maksimova Vesela - 'Seaside Street'; Stamp 3 Collective - a group of artists who submitted paintings and sculptures while living in Ireland on a restricted visa programme; John Kehoe - 'Dancing Trees'; Aaron Burke - 'Simpler Times', and Margaret Murphy - 'Golden Moments In The Park'

Lisa Byrne said it’s always an honour for the Presentation Centre to stage the exhibition and the management and staff don’t underestimate the significance of it for the artists involved.

"We're always honoured that many emerging artists trust us with their artwork every year, and we hope that we can continue to provide a platform of guidance and support for all emerging artists across Enniscorthy and Wexford,” she said.

The Open Call exhibition will remain on display until May 1.