Onwards and upwards for Enniscorthy Rugby Club

ENNISCORTHY Rugby Club completed yet another historic victory at the weekend earning promotion to Division 2B after an emphatic win over Skerries RFC in Alcast Park.

Club President, Niall Wall, said it was a fantastic achievement for the club that comes in the wake of a steady period of progress going back as far as 2012 when the club won the Towns Cup. Among those in attendance to witness the historic win at the weekend were Robert Deacon, from the IRFU, and Debbie Carty who is the incoming President of the Leinster branch of the IRFU.

"It’s a massive step up for the club but it was a massive step up in 2019, from junior rugby,” said Niall.

"t took a few years to get up to senior status but we’re an ambitious club and we want to progress further,” he added.