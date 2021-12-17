THE latest localised Covid-19 data shows that only one Co Wexford District saw a rise in case numbers and overall rate of the virus. The figures published focus on the two week period from November 30 to December 13 and show that only the Gorey district saw a slight increase in cases during that time, while the other five districts saw a decrease.

Over the course of those two weeks, Gorey saw 393 new cases of Covid-19, up three on the previous week’s number, while the 14 day incidence rate also increased to 1,436.9 per 100,000 population.

The next highest number of cases came from the Wexford Borough District with 348, however, this marked a decrease on the previous week’s figure of 391. The incidence rate for Wexford town also dropped to 1195.3.

New Ross, meanwhile, recorded 314 new cases of the virus and a 14 day incidence rate of 1,132; Enniscorthy saw 255 and a rate of 935.7 (the lowest rate in the county); Rosslare saw 240 and a rate of 1,114.2 and Kilmuckridge saw 168 cases and a rate of 1,004.5.

The national 14 day incidence rate for the same period stood at 1,305.1, one which was only surpassed in Wexford by the Gorey district.

The latest data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Commission shows that Co Wexford saw 653 new cases of Covid in the week from December 8 to 14, giving a seven day incidence rate of 436.1 and a five day moving average of 100 cases.

At Wexford General Hospital, 17 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with three cases currently in ICU.