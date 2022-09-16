Online portal system to save Wexford County Council tens of thousands of euro

THE SWITCH to online is proving very popular with Wexford County Council tenants who are availing of the local authorities new online portal system.

Speaking at the New Ross Municipal District meeting, Niall McCabe said the new, updated system is going live on September 27.

He said Wexford County Council has among the highest rent collection rates at 95pc, with 89pc of rates paid and mortgages at 105pc.

"That’s possibly the highest in the country,” Mr McCabe said.

He said the council will now start to devote more of its resources dealing with non compliant customers.

He said bill payment will cost the council €100,000 this year or €1 per interaction to the company XRS managing.

The new system will save the council around €60,000 a year. “It allows us to have smarter communication with our tenants and clients.”

Mr McCabe said 75pc of tenants are prepared to resolve debt issues online, mainly on their smartphones, while 56pc of business is conducted outside of 9-5 work hours.

He said tenants using BillPay cards at post offices and council buildings will eventually become a thing of the past.

Cllr Michael Whelan said: “It’s obviously the way forward and it will work. I presume it will be by choice.”

Mr McCabe assured Cllr Whelan that nobody will be pushed into using the online portal.

"Nothing is changing; it’s just another way of making payments. The becomes are becoming less friendly so we are trying to cope with that before it happens.”

He said the system is monitored as the council doesn’t want people to commit to a payment plan they can’t afford, as that would fail within a short space of time.