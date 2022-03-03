Ongoing flood relief delays in Enniscorthy are unacceptable – Murphy

INDEPENDENT TD for Wexford, Deputy Verona Murphy has said the ongoing delays to the Enniscorthy Flood Defence scheme are “simply unacceptable”.

Dep Murphy, this week brought what she described as “an ongoing fiasco” to the Dáil floor as a priority question for the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD.

Speaking from Leinster House on Wednesday, Deputy Murphy said: “I put a very specific question to Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, last night on the floor of the Dáil, asking for a specific timeline on the decision of the Enniscorthy Flood scheme proposal.”

Dep Murphy said that it has been communicated for several months that progression of the scheme lays firmly with Minister McGrath and she was confused about the manner with which she received a response to her question.

"For a reason I cannot understand, Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan responded to my question on the Dáil floor even though Minister McGrath was seated next to him,” Dep Murphy told the Enniscorthy Guardian.

Admitting to being frustrated by the response she received, Dep Murphy said: “In the response, I was told the Department for Public Expenditure & Reform is currently reviewing finalised reports and recommendations from the expert environmental consultants before making their determination, yet there is no specific timeframe on a decision as it is open ended legislation.”

" This means there is no pressure on any of the Government departments to actually sign off on the scheme and give a commencement date,” she said.

"From what I see, there is a never never element to the flood scheme being signed off and the ongoing empty talk and lack of statutory deadlines is failing the people of Enniscorthy,” she added.

“I have never heard the likes of the official comments around the process, that we cannot have deadlines for authorities to meet and decision to be made."

Dep Murphy said there is a very specific reason why planning applications have to be processed in an eight-week period.

"If there was no timeline there would never be a house built,” she said.

"The level of frustration felt by the people of Enniscorthy in regards the scheme is ever more palpable as the debacle has now reached a whole decade since the scheme was first given the supposed go-ahead,” she added.

She also commented that Independent Councillor, Jackers Owens, has been a constant in the campaign for the flood defence scheme and she said she will continue to support his efforts at every opportunity.

"We keep being told as Oireachtas members there is nothing we can do to expedite a decision, yet we are elected to legislate, so if legislation is what is needed to get a decision, lets do that because it appears that after a decade of talking and empty promises the scheme is by no means a priority for the powers that be,” said Dep Murphy.

"The whole debacle is an insult to the people of Enniscorthy,” she added.