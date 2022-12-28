One-way system abandoned as Gorey councillors go back to drawing board on Esmonde Street’s future

A one-way system originally outlined in the original Esmonde Street regeneration plan is likely off the cards for Gorey as councillors try to work with a lower budget than hoped for.

At the December Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District meeting, members went back to the drawing board on the Esmonde Street plan as they tried to determine how far their budget would stretch. The regeneration project received a huge blow last December when a funding application by Wexford County Council submitted to the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund was not successful. While the CEO of Wexford County Council recently committed €2m to the project, it is less than the €4m originally anticipated.

At the December meeting, Senior Executive Engineer in Special Projects, Sean Meyler explained that they have also sought funding through the Active Travel scheme of about €500,000, while other funding sources are also being explored.

“By doing all of this together, we might be getting closer to €3m,” explained Mr Meyler.

In terms of the public realm, it would be fantastic that we would have this as a model streetscape that people would be talking about all over the country, said Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin.

"What would be far more concerning to people would be the traffic,” he continued, saying that this is an issue raised with him time and time again. ”Whatever we decide, it wouldn’t be enough just for councillors to decide. The last thing we want is to have something that the councillors agreed to but the public are completely against. That would be a disaster.”

“I know we don’t want to delay it but we need to see what do most people who use Esmonde Street want?”

Councillor Pip Breen echoed his sentiments, saying that the soon to be complete traffic survey needs to be taken into account when forming the plan for Esmonde Street.

"The whole traffic plan will dictate what happens to Esmonde Street but to interfere with the best shopping street in Leinster, would sabotage what we have there,” he said. “The reason a lot of people come to Gorey and stay in the hotel is the shopping. That is the main driver of the whole thing. If we interfere with that and make it less viable, people will go online.”

Cllr Breen said that he felt Esmonde Street did need to be reinvented by improving footpaths and putting the cables underground. However, he did raise concerns regarding the implementation of cycle lanes that won’t have other cycle lanes to join up to.

These discussions left Councillor Anthony Donohoe “confused”, as he queried why the councillors were going back to the drawing board at all.

"I’m confused, I’m very confused. We had a meeting with posters all around on the plan for Esmonde Street. And that plan was agreed by all with a one-way system,” he said.

The idea of leaving Esmonde Street two-way now and converting it into a one-way system at a later date was likened to Irish Water digging up a road in Gorey one day and the ESB coming in another day by Cllr Donohoe.

"We do it once, we do it right. We had a plan agreed for Esmonde Street. I know the money isn’t there to fully do that plan but we stick to it as much as we possibly can.”

Cllr Donohoe acknowledged that work needed to be done to make the street work as a one-way system but urged that it should be figured out.

"I am confused to be honest chair. We’re going around again with projects.”

Mr Meyler explained that things had changed since the original plan was agreed to.

“When those plans were presented, it was with a particular budget in mind. We didn’t secure these funds, first of all. Second of all, I am aware that there was some concerns over going one-way after the Part 8 was granted, that there were some voices on the ground and businesses with concerns.”

"Now that we are very close to having a traffic plan carried out for Gorey, it would be unwise to proceed with a one-way system until we have that body of work.”

Mr Meyler also queried whether the Council would need to submit another part 8 planning application should plans for the one-way system be abandoned.

Addressing the concerns raised by Cllr Breen around cycle lanes, Mr Meyler said that cycle lanes can be started in one project and picked up with another.

"We have to start somewhere,” he said. “In today’s climate, we would be expected to make provision for cycle lanes on Esmonde Street.”

This was all too much for Cllr Donohoe, who said his “head was starting to hurt”.

"We’re talking about having parking on both sides of the road, keeping two-way traffic and putting cycle lanes in?”

Mr Meyler clarified that he was not proposing having parking on both sides on Esmonde Street and recommended that it be taken out from the business side and left on the residential side.

“If shop owners are unhappy with a one-way system, run that by them,” responded Cllr Donohoe.

"In Wexford town 20 years ago, nobody wanted to pedestrianise the main street,” said Mr Meyler. “If you encourage people to walk more, they spend money and spend more time.”

Cllr Donohoe said he “completely agreed”, but added that people don’t see the benefit of things until they’re done.

"Keep it simple” was what Councillor Andrew Bolger called for, adding that this was the feedback he was getting from people on the ground.

"I think a two-way system would be the way to go and the feedback I am getting from people on the ground is that.”

Cllr Bolger’s suggestion to “clean up Esmonde Lane” was laughed off by Cllr Donohoe.

"We’ve €2m to spend and you’re talking about putting a flower box on Esmonde Lane?” he said.

Councillor Joe Sullivan’s comment that “€2m wouldn’t buy a good house at the moment” was heckled by his fellow members

"I’m slightly confused how we would manage parking and a cycle lane, even on one side,” he said. “I would be more inclined to listen to the people of Esmonde Street in relation to this. They’re the ones whose livelihoods depend on it.”

"I think if we take the parking off one side of Esmonde Street, we are going to greatly curtail business.”

Cllr Sullivan said that people don’t have time to walk around the town.

I think with the €2m, if we can get the footpaths tidied up and the wires put under the ground, it is as much as we are going to do, he added.

"To do a major job on Esmonde Street now without a traffic plan for the bottom of the town is a waste of money.”

Cllr Diarmuid Devereux brought the members back to the initial intention of the plan when it began in 2017.

A number of businesses approached the Chamber of Commerce with concerns about the height of the footpath, he said, explaining that they were unable to get disability certs due to the gap between the footpath and the entrance to the premises.

“The whole concept of doing something with Esmonde Street was to do something about disability access and the state of the footpath,” he said.

Survey after survey has already been undertaken, he added, emphasising that it is impossible to get everyone to agree.

"There’s too much democracy here. There’s too many people stirring the pot.”

Cllr Devereux said that what began as a simple plan to fix the main issues in a matter of months has turned into a much more elaborate endeavour.

“At the start, we had an estimate at the time of about a million. What happened then is we said let’s do better. Let’s do a smart street. Esmonde Lane is going to be the nicest lane in Ireland. And we were shot down on the money to do that,” he said. “Could we look at a phase in this where we deliver on the footpaths without any more surveys?”

The proposed addition of cycle lanes “are not working” for Chairperson Cllr Donal Kenny, who said that the existence of agricultural traffic in the town means that they cannot afford to narrow the road by adding in cycle lanes.

"For me, you can go to Enniscorthy with the bikes,” he said.

"We have only a third of the money we needed. If we could tidy up the footpath and put the wires down, that’s enough.”

A suggestion made by Cllr Breen to put cycle lanes into the street at a later stage means they would “kiss the Active Travel application goodbye” said Mr Meyler.

"Everyone feels accessibility is very important and we should have a good model around accessibility and better access. I think the wires are unsightly and we need to make that improvement,” said Director of Services Liz Hore. “But I do think it would be a shame to lose a funding opportunity that’s there for Gorey.”

Mr Meyler suggested that the special projects team prepare drawings of their suggestions and bring them back to the February meeting. This would likely be one involving a two-way system, with cycle lanes and parking on the residential side of the street.

All of the councillors agreed, with Cllr Devereux putting in one last plea for the project.

“Can we please not meddle in Esmonde Street? Esmonde Street is a wonderful product. What we are trying to do is enhance it and try to make things easier for businesses,” he said. “Can we please not meddle with it?”