One of Wexford’s youngest priest reveals how a round the world trip led him to a life of faith – ‘God won’t call you on your mobile phone’

Although, at the age of 44, Fr James Cullen regards himself as “no spring chicken”, he is one of the youngest priests in the Diocese of Ferns. Since he was ordained in 2012, aged 33, there has only been one more ordination, something Fr James describes as “frightening really”.

In a new documentary called Vocare from Shalom World, the Wexford man speaks out on his perhaps slightly unconventional journey to the priesthood.

“I had done a few bits and pieces with the producers, Shalom TV, during lockdown and that type of thing,” Fr James explains. “Vocare is a series they’ve done with priests all over the world about vocations, so I was happy to take part and tell my story.”

A twin and the youngest in a family of 11 growing up in the quiet village of Screen, faith was always an important part of Fr James’ life.

“My Dad was heavily involved in the Legion of Mary and from that he would’ve come into contact with a lot of priests in the diocese. That was part of my faith journey growing up,” he explained.

“Growing up we would have said the daily rosary, usually after our supper in the evening. We’d all kneel down to say the rosary together, 11 of us and Mam and Dad, and if there were any visitors, everyone was expected to say the rosary after our evening meal. That was part of our growing up, our DNA as a family.”

In 1989, when Fr James was just ten years old, his father passed away suddenly, something which naturally had a profound impact upon him.

“When my Dad died, many priests turned out for his funeral,” he recalls. “That had a big impact on me as well. The importance of faith, but also seeing these men to come out and support my family at a time we needed support.”

Although he attended the seminary right after school, on that occasion he didn’t last the distance.

“I did go to the seminary straight after school, but only for a few months,” he reveals. “That wasn’t the right time for me. I felt the calling, but not quite at that time. I left after three months and I started my working life then.”

While he had planned to go back to college to do construction studies, Fr James’ cousin approached him to take two week’s work at Datapac in Enniscorthy. He would stay there for seven years.

“I met great friends and part of my duties were working in an accountancy offices, went into store work and went on to work in sales and selling on the road. I enjoyed that work. It was very fulfilling. I had a company car, a company phone, I was on a fairly good wage and when you put commission on it, I was doing okay. But there was still something missing.”

At the end of seven years, Fr James decided that a change was imminent.

“I had a decision to make,” he said. “I was going out with girls. I was having fun going off on holidays with friends and meeting up with friends and doing the normal things that people do at the age of 25 or 26.

“I decided then to take a year out. At the same time then, my sister who’s just above me in age, Assumpta, she decided that she was taking a year out of teaching also. The two of headed for a seven stop, round the world trip.

“That took us to San Francisco where we met up with some of our relatives and then on to Australia and I spent almost a year there, travelling around different parts.”

All the while, the Wexford man was facing an internal struggle around where it was his future would lie.

“Part of my reason for travelling was to discern was I going to continue on the path of work and business and buying a house, settling down, having a family, or the idea of the priesthood was still there,” he admits.

“While I was in Melbourne, I worked in a place called The Quiet Man Pub. I was in behind the bar one day doing the job as normal, wearing a black waistcoat with The Quiet Man written on it and the manager said ‘James, you look like a priest in there.’ I said to myself ‘how can she see a priest or even know what’s going on in my mind?’, because those thoughts were getting stronger and stronger as I was travelling.”

At this time, James was also attending the local St Patrick’s Cathedral and a conversation with the parish priest there made his mind up for him.

“He said to me ‘James, I think you need to go home and talk to your diocese and see if maybe they’ll take you and if they don’t want you, come back and we’d be very interested in having you as part of our group. But I feel you are being called to the Diocesan Priesthood.”

Taking the long flight back to Ireland and his homeplace of Co Wexford, James consulted with his local priests before finally settling on a life as a man of the cloth.

“How do you know if something is right?” he ponders. “Well you don’t really know one hundred percent, but you feel from other people saying it to you ‘Oh you’d make a good priest’, or ‘Did you ever think of the priesthood’ from family and people in my home parish and from different walks of life.

“I finished up work and started in the seminary the next day. I handed over my company car. I handed over my phone and I took off to the seminary on August 27, 2005.”

Fr James’ first month in the seminary gave him plenty of time for contemplation, as he and his fellow seminarians undertook a “spiritual month” with no access to phones or newspapers. From there, he went on to work with the scouts, people with special needs and those recovering from addiction.

“That was really interesting,” he says. “Some people were very heavy on drugs like heroin and going through cold turkey was the process in this place. They had tried other programmes and nothing else had worked, but this was done with the aspect of faith and asking for God’s help.

“Another of the years I was based in Mountjoy Jail. It was terrifying starting out and the chaplain at the time Fr Charlie Howey was a great help, because when you go out into the different blocks and meet the prisoners, you’re a bit fearful. You don’t know what to expect. But then when you get in you just realise that they are ordinary guys who are only too willing to admit that they’ve made mistakes. When you hear the circumstances of their lives you think, ‘there go I only for the grace of God’.”

Having been ordained in 2012, Fr James was first assigned to Clonard Parish, before being assigned to Wexford Parish in 2015. In the intervening period, he’s seen a devastating global pandemic decimate church attendance and put him in positions that he never would’ve imagined previously.

“Calling to hospitals, often in the dead of night, is a very hard part of our role, but a very fulfilling one too because you’re with people when they need you most. It was especially hard during Covid times, when your called to the hospital and the family is outside the window looking in and you’re dressed up in PPE and look like an alien from outer space trying to do your duties. That was very difficult during that period, for the patient in the bed and also for the family mourning them.”

By and large though, Fr James has never really regretted his decision to become a priest and he advises those who are considering the priesthood as a vocation to pray on it.

“What advice would I have for those considering the priesthood? Pray. Meet your local priest and get to discern firstly where is God calling you.

“If people are saying you’d make a good priest, you need to listen to that. That’s God’s way of talking to you. He won’t call you on your phone and if he does, you’ll probably have a heart attack!

“Do listen to the people around you. Someone who will spiritually help you to discern what God wants for you. If you are where God wants you to be, you can only do good.”

The Vocare documentary on Fr James Cullen by Shalom Media is available to watch now on Youtube.