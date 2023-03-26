One of Enniscorthy’s most popular restaurants to close

ONE of Enniscorthy’s most popular and highly regarded restaurants is to close its doors for good.

Toffee & Thyme, located on the Old Dublin Road, is a well known local breakfast and brunch restaurant well known to people all over the county and beyond because of its close proximity to the NCT centre.

Proprietor, Pauline Maguire announced the imminent closure online and stated that it’s down to the current “escalating energy costing times” we are in.

“It is with much sadness that we are closing our doors next Friday, March 31, for the last time,” said Ms Maguire in her post on the cafe’s social media page.

"It has become unsustainable to trade in these escalating energy costing times,” she added.

She thanked the restaurant’s “loyal, supportive and amazing customers who have helped us become who we are”.

She also expressed gratitude to the local suppliers “who have walked the path” beside the restaurant on its journey and in particular she paid tribute to the staff, stating: “To my team; words can't thank you enough for working so hard and trying everything possible to keep the show on the road but unfortunately it is out of our control.”

Ms Maguire also thanked her family for all their years of support and urged anyone who has vouchers to avail of the restaurants products and services this week when it opens from Tuesday, March 28, until closing its doors one last time on Friday.