On your marks for the terrific Tintern Run 2022

The Tintern Abbey Trail Run takes place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 13 at Tintern Abbey.

Due to popular demand Gusserane Coiste na nÓg have announced the ninth staging of the Tintern Run in the medieval grounds of Tintern Abbey.

There are two courses to choose from: 5k and 8k, both capturing the best of the stunning trails that surround the abbey.

The event caters for all levels of fitness, from elite runner to casual walker.

Registration can be done by logging onto the Tintern Run Facebook page or log onto www.active.com. You can also register on the day from 10 a.m.

The race commences at 11 a.m. sharp. This is the ninth occasion this event has been held and the participation rate has increased sharply.

The entry fee is €10 for all persons over 16 years of age and €5 for U16s.

There is a family rate available of €25 for two adults and 2+ U16’s.

Complementary refreshments are available in the registration marque during the event.

Secure car parking is provided in the Boormalt compound (concrete yard) which will be stewarded until all vehicles are left.

“We would ask all people attending to follow parking signs in the interest of road safety. Please allow yourself plenty of time as car park is about five to ten minutes walk from registration marque,” said one of the organisers,” Mick McCormack.

Regular updates can be found on our dedicated Facebook page called Tintern Run.