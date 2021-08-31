On the trail of Trad at the Irish National Heritage Park

A Trad and Folk Trail called Slí Cheoil Cois Sláine will take place around the Irish National Heritage Park on Sunday afternoon, September 5, featuring mostly Wexford traditional, folk and contemporary musicians along with sean nós singers, dancers and spoken word performers.

The event is organised by Wexford Comhaltas and Wexford Arts Centre and supported by Foras na Gaeilge, Music Generation, Wexford County Council and the Arts Council.

The performers will include the Lorcán Mac Mathúna Quartet; Cáca Milis Cabaret; Celtic Jazz with Melanie O'Reilly and Jericho Kikala Traore; Trad Jam with Ellie Walsh, Orla Quirke and Young Trad players; Wexford Folk Orchestra; Padraig Sinnott and friends, The Reville Family, Cuckoo’s nest, Danecastle Music Group, Ceoltoiri Munna, Wexford Sea Shanties, Wild Turkeys, Kilmuckridge/Monamolin CCE, Wexford Traditional Singers and Alice and James McIntyre and Ann Marie Corcoran.

James and Alice are a guitar and fiddle duo who play a variety of traditional music and self-penned songs and tunes. Alice was All Ireland senior fiddle slow airs champion in the 1994 Fleadh Cheoil.

Ann Marie Corcoran is a classically trained singer well known in Wexford music and drama circles, who has been a member of the RTE Philharmonic choir and Wexford Opera Chorus and has sung as a soloist with many choirs. She appeared on the Late Late Show with award-winning group Dorchadas and is delighted to return to the Heritage Park for the trad festival.

The acclaimed Lorcán Mac Mathúna Quartet combines some of the most innovative and talented voices in Irish traditional music, including the eponymous sean nós singer and composer along with Martin Tourish (Altan) on accordion; Daire Bracken (Riverdance/Jiggy) on fiddle and Eamonn Galldubh (Slide) on pipes and flute.

Cáca Milis Cabaret, a longstanding fixture at Wexford Arts Centre, presented by the performer and writer Helena Mulkerns who, with the musician and songwriter Marion McEvoy of Imrama as co-host on this occasion, will stage a lively, bilingual, trad-themed show.

The cabaret line-up will include the Dublin poet and playwright Stephen James Smith, the new post-pandemic trad group Carraig Rua and an eclectic range of song, music and dance acts in two sessiúns at two locations in the park.

The price of admission is €10 for a family of four; €5 for an adult and €3 for a child. Book through https://irishheritage.clr.events.