Olympic referee Michelle lends a hand as active Duncannon pupils raise hard-earned flag

The pupils and teachers at St. Oliver’s N.S. Duncannon are celebrating having been awarded an active flag, which was raised by Tokyo Olympics referee Michelle O’Neill on Friday.

The whole school played their part in achieving the flag.

The application process took place over a two-year period, during which the children took part in many different sports initiatives. At present some classes are taking part in the running initiative ‘The Daily Mile’. The school has organised other initiatives over the past two years such as Climbing the Heights skipping challenge, Run around Ireland Challenge and Active Break Challenges, to name but a few.

St Oliver’s has added to its PE equipment and they have partnered with Wexford GAA & Leinster Rugby to further develop the children’s GAA and rugby skills.

“The children have had the opportunity to improve their basketball skills and have been introduced to new sports such as badminton during Sports Week. The senior classes have been given the opportunity to improve their cycling skills with the team from Cycle Right.

“Sports Active Wexford have provided the school with equipment which makes sport accessible to everyone having also provided stencils for playground games,” teacher Rachael Chapman said.

Michelle O’Neill raised the flag and the children were excited to see her FIFA Olympic medal to show the children.

The Active School Flag (ASF) is a Department of Education and Skills initiative supported by Healthy Ireland. At the beginning of the process the children were a given the opportunity to decide upon a school slogan in the end choosing the slogan “Every little Bit gets you Fit”.

“The children were commended on their hard work and determination in achieving the Active Flag.”