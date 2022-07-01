Old Wexford Garda station to be auctioned off ‘in the coming weeks’

THE Office of Public Works (OPW) has stated that the old Wexford Garda Station building on Roche’s Road, which has been empty and falling into dereliction since 2017, is to be sold by public auction “in the coming weeks”.

The building has become a real eyesore in the town centre and at one point the OPW had to be pressured to take action on a vermin issue with rats spotted coming and going from the site and into neighbouring properties.

This is not the first time the OPW has stated that the building would be sold. With initial talks with neighbouring St Brigid’s Daycare Centre having come to nothing, as far back as September of 2019 the OPW stated that documents were being prepared for the sale of the building.

This changed earlier this year when they stated that negotiations were ongoing for “an alternative state use” for the building. However, once again these talks seem to have come to nothing and the OPW now says the building will be disposed of on the open market within a number of weeks.

They stated that “the interested party has reverted to advise that they do not wish to proceed with the acquisition”.

Having been vocal on the issue in the past, Independent councillor Leonard Kelly is feeling optimistic that this might finally bring the saga to a close and bring the building back into use.

“For a number of years I’ve been working to ensure that the site of the old Garda Station did not fall into dereliction,” he said. “We still have the legacy of the old hospital which is why I refused to allow the same to happen at this location.

"As well as pushing the OPW for the last few years to keep the site secure and clean, I have also been pushing for it to be either sold or returned to use by the community. Finally it looks like there will be proper movement in relation to the site and I’ll be happy to finally see this reach a conclusion. It was wholly unacceptable that the OPW allowed the building fall into a state of dereliction.”