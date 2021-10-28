Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.3°C Dublin

Official opening of Gorey Town Park falls foul of bad weather

Works at Gorey Town Park. Expand

Close

Works at Gorey Town Park.

Works at Gorey Town Park.

Works at Gorey Town Park.

goreyguardian

Cathy Lee

BAD WEATHER has led to the official opening of Gorey District Park being cancelled.

Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District was due to officially open the park at noon on Saturday, October 30, celebrating the occasion with a family fun day featuring live music, magicians and a puppet show for children.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Read More

Organisers confirmed that the event was called off today (Thursday) following discussions and a site visit.

“It has been decided regretfully to postpone the opening of the Gorey District Park and family fun day. This is in the interests of public safety due to the effect of the heavy rainfall over the last few days and the weather forecast, which anticipates further showers,” said newly appointed District Manager Philip Knight.

Read More

Privacy