Official opening of Gorey Town Park falls foul of bad weather

BAD WEATHER has led to the official opening of Gorey District Park being cancelled.

Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District was due to officially open the park at noon on Saturday, October 30, celebrating the occasion with a family fun day featuring live music, magicians and a puppet show for children.

Organisers confirmed that the event was called off today (Thursday) following discussions and a site visit.

“It has been decided regretfully to postpone the opening of the Gorey District Park and family fun day. This is in the interests of public safety due to the effect of the heavy rainfall over the last few days and the weather forecast, which anticipates further showers,” said newly appointed District Manager Philip Knight.