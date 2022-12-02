Off-duty Wexford doctors leap into action to save lives of men who took heroin overdose outside restaurant

The scene outside The Vine Restaurant in Wexford after two men were rushed to hospital having taken a heroin overdose.

A team of off-duty emergency medicine personnel from Wexford General Hospital were forced to leap into action on Thursday night, when two people were discovered to have taken a heroin overdose at the entrance of the restaurant in which they were dining.

Staff from the Advanced Cardiac Life Support team at Wexford General Hospital were out enjoying a meal at The Vine Restaurant on North Main Street on Thursday evening when their skills were called upon.

Among those who rushed down the restaurant stairs to help were Consultants in Emergency Medicine Dr Paul Kelly and Dr Mick Molloy.

"There were two people unconscious on the floor at the bottom of the stairs in the restaurant," Dr Kelly explained. “They were barely breathing. Their breathing was very shallow and slow. There were ambulance personnel and emergency nurses etc in attendance at the meal and everyone leapt into action. It was quite dramatic.

"Basic life support was given and we were able to resuscitate the patients before the ambulances arrived on scene. Gardaí were also quick to the scene as they had witnessed the incident unfolding on CCTV.”

Both men were taken to Wexford General Hospital where they are expected to make a full recovery.

"We followed the ambulances back up to the hospital to make sure their ODs were treated appropriately and thankfully I believe both are fine now,” Dr Kelly said.

Having dramatically gone from enjoying a meal to saving lives in the space of a few minutes, Dr Kelly had an important message for members of the general public following the incident.

"If I could get one message out there following this, it would be for people to do a first aid course or a basic life-saving course,” he said. “All we had to do was administer basic life support until the ambulances arrived and I would encourage everyone to learn how to do that.”

Dr Kelly says that sadly overdoses and drug related medical emergencies are becoming more prevalent at Wexford General Hospital.

"We used to see a lot of heroin overdoses around ten years ago," he said. “But then things seemed to turn a corner. However, now we are seeing quite a few overdoses coming in once again.

"In this case, I suppose the two people involved were lucky to have had people with medical expertise around.”