Off-duty Wexford ambulance crew praised for saving jogger’s life

FOUR Wexford paramedics – including two off duty members – have been praised for rushing to the rescue of a runner who suffered a heart attack in New Ross on Saturday, saving his life.

Peter Murphy (37) was jogging outside Kelly’s Garage at Knockavilla on the busy ring road at around 8.30 a.m., when he collapsed.

A shocked female passerby contacted emergency services, who arrived within two minutes.

Four minutes later a second ambulance arrived, and gardaí sealed off the scene as the medics fought to save Mr Murphy’s life.

Read More

The Waterford man – who is to marry Patrice Cummins from Adamstown this August – is recovering at University Hospital Waterford.

Ambulance Officer in charge of operations and resources across Co Wexford, Ger Carthy said: “I think it’s important to recognise the contribution of four of my staff in relation to the successful resuscitation of that young man. It also needs to be recognised that one of the crews was actually off-duty and they were called in by the National Emergency Operations Manager to see if they could assist.”

Praising both crews (Padraig Doyle, David Kiely, Alan Kelly and Craig Tobin) for arriving within minutes to the scene, Mr Carthy said Mr Murphy ended up receiving advanced life support care from four professional paramedics, ultimately saving his life.

“His life was successfully saved. We can’t emphasise enough how important it is to have defibrillators in communities and to have cath labs open 24 hours a day.

"This is a really important issue for Wexford and the south east. This incident brings home the fact that if this man had of required a cath lab there is none in the region on weekends or before 9 a.m and after 5 p.m. on weekdays, so a successful outcome is a long shot.”

Mr Carthy congratulated his four staff and the gardaí who attended.

"I wish the patient a speedy recovery and I’m aware he is due to marry his partner later this year and I wish them both the very best. As the senior manager within the county I congratulate the crew for saving this man’s life.”