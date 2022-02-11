Wexford

Off-duty Wexford ambulance crew praised for saving jogger’s life

Miracle’ resuscitation in New Ross highlights need for 24/7 cath lab in Waterford

Paramedics from left; Padraig Doyle, Ger Carthy Ambulance Office for Wexford, David Kiely, Alan Kelly and Craig Tobin.
Pete Murphy and his fiancée Patrice Cummins.

Paramedics from left; Padraig Doyle, Ger Carthy Ambulance Office for Wexford, David Kiely, Alan Kelly and Craig Tobin.

Pete Murphy and his fiancée Patrice Cummins.

David Looby

FOUR Wexford paramedics – including two off duty members – have been praised for rushing to the rescue of a runner who suffered a heart attack in New Ross on Saturday, saving his life.

Peter Murphy (37) was jogging outside Kelly’s Garage at Knockavilla on the busy ring road at around 8.30 a.m., when he collapsed. 

