Ó Súilleabháin seeks ways to speed up An Bord Pleanála decisions in light of derelict house frustration in Wexford

Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin queried whether the council can influence the speed of An Bord Pleanála decisions about the compulsory purchase order (CPO) of derelict houses

Speaking at the January Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Meeting, Cllr Ó Súilleabháin referenced a house on Eire Street, which has been derelict for over 30 years and is causing issues for the homeowners in the adjacent house.

His query was supported by Chairperson Councillor Donal Kenny, who was eager to get resolution on at least some of the derelict building issues in the town.

"We keep going back to three buildings in Gorey,” he said. “We probably have 16 months left in this Council. Is there any chance we can deliver one of them?”

Director of Services Liz Hore said that Wexford County Council has done everything they can about the Eire Street house but, as the owners have objected to their CPO, it has now gone to An Bord Pleanála.

Ms Hore said she would seek information about the expected timeline for a decision to be made by An Bord Pleanála, and suggested that she invite the Derelict Sites Officer to the next meeting to discuss such issues.