ONLY one Co Wexford district saw a decrease in its Covid-19 incidence rate in the latest data breakdown by Local Electoral Area (LEA). Although the Wexford Borough District saw a drop in case numbers from last week, it still saw by far the highest number of new cases of the virus and retained the highest incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In the fortnight from November 16 to 29, the Wexford district saw 404 new cases of the virus and recorded a rate of 1387.6; a rate slightly down on last week's, but still above the national rate of 1316.9.

The next highest number of cases was recorded in Enniscorthy with 339, giving the district a rate of 1243.9, while Gorey saw 318 new cases and a rate of 1162.7.

The New Ross District saw 304 new cases in the same period with a rate of 1095.9, while Rosslare saw 225 and 1044.6 and Kilmuckridge was lowest with 188 and 1124.1.

The latest data published by the HPSC shows that Co Wexford saw 915 new cases in the week from November 25 to December 1, giving a 7 day incidence rate of 611.1. This was a rise on the previous week’s figures of 910 new cases and a rate of 607.8. The 5 day moving average for the county now sits at 138.

The most up to date data published by the HSE shows that there are currently 19 people hospitalised with Covid-19 at Wexford General Hospital, with three people in critical care. Re-introduced visitor restrictions remain in place, while all elective surgeries were also cancelled on the advice of the hospital’s infection control team.