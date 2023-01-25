Number of Gorey roads need to be resurfaced

Wexford County Council has had to react to road failures that have taken place in recent weeks, according to Executive Engineer Joanne Kehoe.

Speaking at the January Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Meeting, Ms Kehoe said that, in recent weeks, a number of roads had failed, meaning that they had experienced structural damage such as cracking. As a result, the Council was due to commence work on the Hollyfort to Monaseed Road on Wednesday, January 18.

“Until we get grant allocation, we cannot finalise anything else,” she said.

The first 800 metres of the road will be completed with macadam, while the remaining 2.2 k.m. will be done with double surface dressing.