North Wexford’s finest to be celebrated at Gorey Business and Endeavour Awards

A host of Gorey’s talented individuals will walk the red carpet on January 27 as the Gorey Business and Endeavour Awards makes a return to the Amber Springs Hotel.

Aimed at celebrating the work of businesses, charities, clubs and groups in north Wexford, the event will see 14 people take home awards for their contributions to the Gorey community. Following a cancellation in 2021 and a shift online in 2022, the organisers of the event have pulled out all of the stops to ensure that the 2023 ceremony is one to remember.

"The whole thing is about the night itself so it is great to be back in person. It is all about networking and coming together as a community,” said one of the organisers, Philip Cullen of Southeast Mortgages and Financial Services. “We have received a huge amount of support so far and this year will be so much bigger and better than the first year."

Following a public nomination phase – during which members of the public could put forward businesses and people under various categories – a shortlist of nominees was formed. The public were then invited to vote for their favourites and almost 27,000 people decided to have their say. The winners will be announced on the 27 by the judges, who will do a final review of the votes cast and look over the merits of each winner.

According to Philip, the shortlist includes a wide range of well-known and lesser-known businesses and individuals.

"Gorey is a massive area for small, owner-occupied businesses. There is such a diverse range of businesses here. We specifically kept the categories more general so we could get nominations for those who aren’t usually nominated. We received nominations for a lot of people who haven’t had their moment,” he explained.

In addition to raising awareness of individuals and businesses in the area, the event is aimed at supporting local causes.

"It’s about recognising people and businesses in the area but also about giving the top five local charities voted for their minute in the sun. They’re going to speak at the end and get a share of the pot on the night,” explained Philip.

The Gorey Business and Endeavour Awards ceremony will kick off at 6 p.m. with a welcome address, with the award presentations taking place in clusters throughout the evening. At 8 p.m., guests will enjoy a dinner in the Amber Springs, while the ceremony will conclude with a DJ set from 11 p.m. until late. General tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 13.

The Gorey Business and Endeavour Awards was established by Philip Cullen from Southeast Mortgages and Financial Services and Dave Jordan from Cada Media Ltd. It was established to promote businesses, companies, charities, groups, associations and people in the North Wexford area that should be recognised for their roles in making Gorey and North Wexford a great place to work and live. It is organised in partnership with the Gorey Business Network.

The finalists for the upcoming awards are:

Family Business: Michelle’s Curvy Boutique; Kia Ora Mini Farm; Liz Collins Boutique, Halford’s Hair Salon; Hacketts Fireplaces

Sports Achievement: Cait Kenny (show-jumping); Peak Fitness; TJ Redmond (kickboxing); Mark Colclough (swimming); Gorey Gapping Academy (martial arts)

Young Achiever: Daniel Rahman, Lauren Malone; Lisa Kinsella; Andrew Bolger; Mia Nolan

Lifetime Achievement: Bronagh Stafford; Sean Halford; Paschal Whitmore; Sean Stafford; Kevin O’Doherty

Entrepreneur: Blathin Ennis (jewellery designer); Sean Bourke (Spice Retail); Lee Kilbride (Graphic Worx); Karen Dunbar (Gorey School of Pop); Peter Brennan (Brennan’s Irish Stout)

Retail Business: Wardrobe, Michelle’s Curvy Boutique; Fifth Avenue; Liz Collins Boutique; Spice Home and Garden

Young Person of the Year: Andrew Bolger; Sean Barnes; Mia Nolan; Shannon O’Hara; Kim Keegan

Person of the Year: Patrick Curley; Mandi Tighe; Aoife Parle; Lisa Power; Sean Ferguson

Overall Business: Stafford’s Bakery; K&K Windows; Hackett’s Fireplaces; Pettitt’s Supervalu; Whizzy Internet

Service Business: Eikon Beauty; Fortune Automotive; Shanahan Autos; LB Health and Fitness; Peak Fitness

SME 15+: Coatek; Stafford’s Bakery; Weatherglaze Windows; Rascor Waterproofing; K&K Windows

SME 1-15: Hackett’s Fireplaces; Gorey Institute of Beauty; Fortune Automotive; Brennan’s Irish Stout; Whizzy Internet

Hospitality Business: Katie Daly’s; The Hungry Bear Gorey; Ashdown Park Gorey; The Book Cafe; Amber Springs Hotel

Innovation: Getpaid.ie; Whizzy Internet; Brennan’s Irish Stout; K&K Windows; Coatek

Green Business: Gather and Graze; Local.E. Delivered; Stafford’s Bakery; Salt Rock Dairy; Clonough Handmade Soap

Visitor Attraction/ Tourism: Amber Springs Hotel; Kia Ora Mini Farm; Wells House and Gardens; Seal Rescue Ireland; Active Tribe

Start-up: Fika; Salt Rock Dairy; Folk Gorey; Jordan’s Barber Shop; Nicole Keane Courtney (NKC) Eyelashes and Beauty Room

Best Place to Work: Hickeys Pharmacy; Pettitt’s Supervalu; K&K Windows; Whelan’s Pharmacy; Kia Ora Mini Farm

Charity/Community Group: Defibs for Gorey; Jack and Jill Foundation; Meals on Wheels; Talk to Tom; Advocated for Autism