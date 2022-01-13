‘No point giving false hope’ as rebuilding bridges after flood will take quite some time

FRUSTRATION is beginning to build in communities that have been cut off after bridges were washed away in unprecedented flash flooding at Christmas. A total of seven bridges countywide were completely washed away in the floods and Roads Director at Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore had said that it could take “months” to replace them, at a cost of millions.

However, Cllr Pat Barden says that frustration is starting to become evident in the communities affected as people seek a return to normal and the absence of the Chapel Bridge in Adamstown and the bridge at Little Cullenstown are particularly being felt.

"I know a good few farmers that are in dire straits with this,” he said. “They are completely cut off from their land and are having to take a 15 minute round trip just to check on their livestock. Do we have any idea when we’ll see these bridges back in action? On Facebook I had estimated three months for the Chapel Bridge and six months for Little Cullenstown and I was absolutely lambasted for it. Also the road at Shanoule is almost completely impassable and people can’t even get their cars in and out of their houses down there.”

Mr Hore said that he was all too aware of the difficulties people were facing in these areas, but the council is dealing with unprecedented levels of damage to the road network.

"There’s no point in giving people false hope on this either,” he said. "We’re looking at putting in a Bailey bridge at Chapel just to get the road back open, but even that’s not a simple process and it will still take time. It’s no small task to rebuild all these bridges. On the Chapel Bridge a reasonable amount of time could be around two months. I’d say you weren’t far wrong on your estimate of six months on Little Cullenstown.

Noting that sometimes people's expectations were somewhat unreasonable, Mr Hore noted that one person had asked him if the bridge would be rebuilt by the time their children would be back in school.

He said that a full assessment is ongoing and that he would bring a report to the February meeting of the council which should have more defined timeframes.