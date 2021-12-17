No mince pies for two Wexford clergymen as they embark on four-day charity Christmas fast

There will be no mince pies or chocolate sweets for Wexford clergymen Canon Arthur Minion and Father Billy Swan as they embark on the annual four-day St Iberius Christmas Fast, which has raised upwards of €800,000 for charity over the past 30 years.

For Wexford parish administrator Father Swan, it will be his first fast while Reverend Minion is preparing for his 10th and final abstention as he is transferring from Wexford and Kilscoran to the Birr Group of Parishes in the Diocese of Killaloe in February.

The pair are going without food from 6 p.m. on Monday, December 20 to Christmas Eve, December 24 at 6 p.m., and people can make donations directly to them, as they stand behind a screen on the steps of St. Iberius Church on the Main Street or online through www.idonate.ie/StIberiusChristmasFast.

This year's event will be boosted by visits from Church of Ireland Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, Michael Burrows and the Catholic Bishop of Ferns, Ger Nash.

The festive fast which was started in 1991 by the late Canon Norman Ruddock, has been phenomenally successful over the years, sometimes weathering adverse conditions such as storms, snowfalls, recessions and more recently a global pandemic, to raise many thousands of euros for worthy causes.

Last year, at the height of Covid, people contributed a total of €40, 650 which was divided between the St. Vincent de Paul (which received the larger amount of €20,450) and Ozanam House Men’s Hostel, Wexford Women’s Refuge, Hope Cancer Support Centre, Enniscorthy, Wexford Hospice Homecare and Wexford Rape Crisis, which all received €4,000 each. The same charities will benefit this year, and Wexford Meals on Wheels will be added to the list.

The two clergymen will survive for the four days on a paper cup of soup taken at 12.30 p.m. each day, sponsored by Westgate Design. They are also allowed to drink water and tea or coffee with no milk or sugar. Hot water with lemon, cloves and a small dip of honey to balance sugar levels is also permitted as is a small amount of Bovril.

The fast has raised between €40,000 and €50,000 each year for several years, with the largest amount realised in 2019, at €54,600.

Due to concern about the Covid variant Omicron, the traditional Christmas Eve ecumenical service which takes place at 4 p.m. to mark the end of the fast, will not be held inside St Iberius Church this year.

Instead, a small service will take place outside on the church steps, on the Main Street, with a small number of socially-distanced carol singers and musicians and representatives from each of the charities reading the prayers. The service will be live-streamed on Reverend Minion’s own Facebook page.

"We would only have been able to allow about 75 people into the church, whereas we would normally have over 400 in attendance. Due to concern about the Omicron variant, we have been advised by the Diocese to tighten up on the restrictions”, said Reverend Minion.

The official figure for the amount raised will be announced on January 6, the last day of Christmas but a general estimate of the final figure will be known on Christmas Eve.

A traditional highlight of the festive season in historic St. Iberius Church is the installation of a 28ft high real Christmas tree with over 3,000 decorations, but that is not possible this year because of the large number of volunteers it requires to come together to erect and dress it.

But there is a Memorial Christmas Tree of Lights outside at the front of the church, donated by Brian Byrne of , Lantern.ie Entertainments and contributions from the public, to have the name of a loved on the tree, are included in the fast proceeds.

The ecumenical version of the charity fundraiser began in 1998 when Reverend Ruddock invited former Wexford parish administrator Father Jim Fegan to join him in the endeavour and following the retirement of Reverend Ruddock in 2004, Father Fegan faithfully continued the fast with the new Wexford rector, Reverend Maria Jansson, who completed six years of fast duty.

The present Rector, Reverend Minion enjoyed the good humour and ecumenical spirit of Father Fegan on the steps of St Iberius for three years before being joined by former parish administrator Father Aodhán Marken who did the fast for six years.

" The warm friendship and inter-church fellowship of the clergy in Wexford is a bond that has brought the respective churches and communities together in an easy and supportive Christian ministry”, said Reverend Minion.

He thanked O’Briens Café and Sandwich Bar and Mace Supermarket in North Main Street, Wexford for the provision of bottled water and coffee.