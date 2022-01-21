No messing as anti-bullying programme returns to schools

The school day has changed significantly over the past two years, from remote learning to mask-wearing and ventilated rooms it has been a challenging time for children of all ages. These challenges will eventually one pass one would hope, but there is another daily dilemma which society is working to eliminate from the school environment, an issue which can ruin children’s lives if not dealt with properly.

Red Moon Creative Arts Theatre was first commissioned to produce a Bullying Awareness Programme 20 years ago and its programme, ‘Only Messing’, has since gone from strength to strength, keeping pace with research-based guidelines and developments and putting a premium on being up to date and relevant. Devised and delivered by Red Moon Drama Team, the programme highlights all aspects of bullying, including cyber-bullying, explores why bullying occurs and recommends strategies for dealing with it.

However, instead of serious lectures and information-heavy talks, the team choose to tackle bullying through drama and comedy, through entertainment. Taking its name from the phrase uttered by bullies who wish to normalise their behaviour, ‘Only Messing’ operates two separate programmes. Junior and Senior Infants are treated to some thought-provoking puppet theatre followed by an interactive performance which features a larger-than-life teddy, and team finish up by chatting with the children about friendship, caring for each other, sharing and making up.

The programme fro First to Sixth Class tackles bullying through comedy as well as drama, involving children class-by-class in a number of interactive scenes, a quiz programme ‘Whose Life Is It Anyway’ and question and answer sessions centred on a whole range of bullying scenarios performed by members of Red Moon Drama Team. Each class presentation takes about 40 minutes. Two weeks after their initial visit, the Drama Team go back to the school and visit each class in their own classroom, offering an opportunity to answer children’s questions in further detail and go back over parts of the show.

“The most important part of this return visit is discussing ways of dealing with difficult situations and demonstrating tactics and strategies where the children get to role-play challenging scenarios,” says Director of Education Drama Michael Way. “We live in challenging times and Red Moon Drama Team are looking forward to getting back on the road and into schools in the very near future. It is vital that children and young people have every opportunity to learn about inclusiveness, acceptance, tolerance and kindness to one another, and equally vital that they have the tools to deal with difficulties and the confidence to use them.”

Red Moon Drama Team also have a Bullying Awareness Initiative for second-level schools, ‘Project ID’, and tour primary schools with original themed theatre-in-education comedy dramas and produce and stage original work for festivals, parades and other special events.

Schools or parents who would like to learn more about these initiatives are welcome to contact Michael or Abigail Way on 086 086 1449 or by email theatreworkshopireland@gmail.com

Facebook/Instagram: @ Red Moon Creative Arts Theatre