No joke as the Littlest Comedy Club set to return to Wexford Quay

Neil Delamare, Deirdre O’Kane and Danny O’Brien are the headline acts as The Littlest Comedy Club in the World returns to Wexford Quay this Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24.

However, since first landing on our shores last year the event has bulked up, done some work behind the scenes and is now going by the moniker The Littlest Comedy Club in the World XXL.

This bigger and better event will feature Neil Delamere, Fiona Frawley, Stephen Mullan, Deirdre O'Kane, Emma Doran, Aidan Greene, Danny O’Brien, Ger Staunton and Martin Angolo over two nights of pure comedy.

Read More

The Littlest Comedy Club in the World XXL will take place on Wexford’s Quay Front, the line-up is as follows:

Thursday, June 23 at 7.30 p.m. Neil Delamere, tickets €10.

Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. Neil Delamere with Fiona Frawley and Stephen Mullan, tickets €12.

Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. Deirdre O'Kane with Emma Doran and Aidan Greene, tickets €15.

Friday, June 24 at 9.30 p.m. Danny O'Brien with Ger Staunton and Martin Angolo, tickets €15

Tickets are on sale now. Alcohol must be purchased prior to the event when purchasing your tickets. No alcohol will be sold on site, the bar will be there for collection of your pre purchased drinks and to sell minerals, water and snacks only. Tickets and drink purchases will be available from lantern.ie