No horsing around as meeting changed to facilitate Cllr Pip Breen’s trip to Cheltenham

Cllr Pip Breen was betting on the support of his colleagues when it came to rescheduling the March meeting of Gorey Municipal District to facilitate his trip to Cheltenham.

At the February meeting district manager Philip Knight told the members the March meeting would take place on March 22 and not the scheduled March 15 date.

Cllr Diarmuid Devereux asked why the meeting was being moved and whether it was to do with St Patrick’s Day but councillors pointed out that St Patrick’s Day was on a Thursday and the meeting was on a Tuesday and so would not clash.

It transpired that Cathoirleach Cllr Pip Breen would be unavailable to attend the meeting that week due to his attendance at the Cheltenham festival in the UK from Tuesday, March 15 to Friday, March 18.

Cllr Breen said that he was looking forward to getting back to the festival leading Cllr Donal Kenny to wryly remark that Cllr Breen would have to give the rest of the council tips on what horses to back.

Speaking about Wexford County Council’s decision to send six county councillors on a trip to Savannah, Georgia, for St Patrick’s Day Cllr Anthony Donohoe and Cllr Joe Sullivan said that that they would have be available to attend the meeting on the original date as they weren’t forming part of the delegation.

Cllr Devereux said that Cllr Andrew Bolger, Cllr Kenny and Cllr Sullivan were the only three in Fianna Fail not going to the USA. Cllr Kenny joked he was allowed to Annagh but not Savannah!

The members also heard that one of the officials on this trip would be newly appointed Director of Services Liz Hore who also would not be available for the March meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District had it gone ahead as planned on March 15.

Cllr Devereux asked whether councillors would be needed to attend the St Patrick’s Day parade in Gorey and he was told that their assistance would be needed.

Contacted afterwards, Mr Knight said that the decision to change the meeting was largely taken because of the the St Patrick’s Day festival taking place that week.

"There’s a lot to organise for the event and moving the meeting was more about focusing on those arrangements, but with the chairman Pip being away as well, maybe the meeting would have happened as scheduled if that was not the case,” he said.