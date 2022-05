There is no funding allocated for the shopfront scheme in New Ross this year, councillors were told at the recent municipal district meeting.

Cllr Michael Whelan was one of a few councillors to enquire about whether or not the scheme would be offered to business owners in the town and area this year.

District manager Mick McCormack said: “We haven’t budgeted for a shopfront scheme this year. I would be inclined to wait until next year as budgets this year don’t allow for it.”