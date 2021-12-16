No Department update as Enniscorthy Flood Relief frustrations set to enter another year

The people of Enniscorthy are keen to avoid further scenes like this, but the wait goes on for the Flood Relief Scheme.

IT happens at every meeting of Wexford County Council. No sooner has the floor been opened for questions on the Chief Executive's Report than the hands of elected reps from Enniscorthy shoot up. They seek answers in relation to the long running saga that is the Enniscorthy Flood Relief Scheme.

Somehow, unbelievably, the people of Enniscorthy still find themselves watching the weather forecasts and the river and we’re now into another winter where business owners on Templeshannon Quay and residents of Island Road are still not free of the worry that comes with rising river levels.

With the project dragging on and on and facing delay after delay, it appears that nobody knows quite what’s happening at the moment if the December meeting of Wexford County Council is anything to go by.

Asking the question on this occasion was Fine Gael councillor Kathleen Codd Nolan.

"We expected word back from the Department on the Flood Relief in December we were told,” she said. “It’s now December 13 and we’ve had no word yet. What is the cause of this delay? It’s absolutely ridiculous at this stage."

Director of Services Liz Hore didn't seem to have an answer for the frustrated councillor.

"We have no update from the Department yet,” she said. “It was expected, but it hasn’t come back yet. I’ll follow up with the Department again.”

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Tom Enright added that he expected they would hear something back “if not before Christmas, early in the New Year”.

The Chief Executive’s report outlines that the project still “awaits statutory confirmation from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) to proceed. The confirmation process involves a formal review of the Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Natura Impact Statement by DPER and a public consultation process”.

It continues that supplementary information was provided by the council on April 30 last and a decision was “expected in December”. However, it seems that decision has not been forthcoming and that those hoping for tangible progress on the flood relief scheme for Christmas this year will be disappointed.