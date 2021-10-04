No appearance at Wexford District Court in money laundering case

Two well-known Wexford businessmen charged with theft, fraud and money laundering involving a sum of €320,000, did not attend a scheduled remand hearing at Wexford District Court and had their case further adjourned by Judge John Cheatle in their absence.

Alan Hynes (52), a former accountant of Larkinstown, Coolree and his cousin, the jeweller Frank Hynes (56) of The Field, Bregorteen, Barntown were due to appear before the court last week. but when their case was called, they were not in attendance and their solicitor Barry Powderly was also not present.

Noting that there was no appearance by the defendants after their names were called, Judge Cheatle remanded the accused to Wexford District Court on October 11 for service of the book of evidence or to allow them to be sent forward to the Circuit Court on a signed plea.

The judge requested that the State notify the defendants of the adjourned court date.

Alan Hynes is charged with dishonestly by deception inducing Lars Leckebusch into lodging funds with Wexpack International Trading Company Ltd on dates between September 1, 2017 and August 13, 2018, at various locations in the Wexford District Court area, with the intention of making gain for himself or another, causing loss to another contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act of 2001.

He is charged that on July 13, 2018, he stole €320,000, the property of Mr. Leckebusch.

He is also facing charges that on dates between July 23 2018 and January 21, 2020, he engaged in converting/transferring/handling/acquiring/possessing or using property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct in relation to sums of money debited from the Bank of Ireland account of Tuskar Property Holdings Ltd, contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act of 2010.

The charges include €26, 148 to the account of First Citizens Finance for a 2016 VW Tourag ; €2,200 on February 7, 2020 in the name of Frank Hynes; €33,400 between October 10, 2018 and February 25, 2019 in the name of JW Fashions; €39,000 on October 5, 2018 in the name of City West Cars for a 2014 Mercedes E Class car ; €14,252.85 on dates between September 17, 2018 and February 17, 2020, in the name of Rachel Hynes; €15,000 on a date unknown in the name of Johanes Teuber to purchase property at Newbay, Wexford; €8,621.14 on dates between September 20 2018 and March 20, 2019 in the name of RC! Banque for a 2015 5 series BMW and €10,000 on October 16, 2019 in the name of Alan Hynes.

Alan Hynes is further charged that on dates between July 13 2017 and March 6, 2020 that he engaged in converting/transferring,/handling/acquiring/possessing/using €320,000 being money debited from the Bank of Ireland account of Tuskar Property Holdings while knowing or being reckless as to whether or not it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Frank Hynes is charged with dishonestly inducing Lars Leckebusch to invest funds in Wexpack International Trading Company on dates between September 1, 2017 and July 13, 2018; stealing €320,000, the property of Mr Lechebusch, at the Bank of Ireland, Church Lane, Wexford on July 13, 2017 and on dates between July 13 2017 and March 20, 2020, engaging in converting €320,000, being money debited from the Bank of Ireland account of Tuskar Property Holdings while knowing or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

He is further charged in relation to the sum of €26,148 for the VW Tourag, an amount of €12,200 in the name of Frank Hynes; €33,400 in the name of JW Fashions and €8621.14 in the name of RCI Banque for a BMW. The prosecuting Garda in the Frank Hynes case is Garda Darren Patrick Hughes.