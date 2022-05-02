Nicky reaches the final post after dedicated career with An Post comes to an end

After almost 20 years of dedicated service, 20 years of delivering good news and bad, Nicky White has retired from his role as postman in Crossabeg. And, in a sign of the high-regard in which he is held in the local community, a special night to celebrate his time in the area was held last weekend in Foley’s Pub.

In addition to well-wishes, some gifts and a lot of reminiscing, a speech was made in Nicky’s honour by parish priest Fr Jim Finn.

“It was a glowing speech, I was waiting for whoever he was talking about to come out,” Nicky joked. “He presented me with a glass trophy on behalf of the people of Crossabeg, then Ken Foley presented me with a wallet of notes, it was fairly healthy.

"Everyone wished me the best of luck and good health and happiness. The people of Crossabeg have been absolutely fabulous, I couldn’t have got a nicer lot of people in any community. Fr Jim arrived at around the same time as I did and we’ve become firm friends over the years.”

Although he can now look forward to a relaxing retirement, life could have been so much different for Nicky were it not for a routine letter which came through his own door a couple of years ago.

“I was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2020, have had an operation and the chemotherapy,” said Nicky who many GAA fans will remember as an inter-county referee. "My health is great now. But only for I had the bowel screening I wouldn’t be here. They send out the kit to you in the post if you’re aged between 60-69, when mine came I put in the drawer and forgot about it, we went on holidays. It was only when I came back that I sent it off, and the test results came back positive.”

Having benefitted from taking every precaution necessary, Nicky has become an ambassador for the HSE and has gone public with his story. He has appeared on Ireland AM, South East Radio, and in articles in The Irish Times and The Daily Mail and urges people to register for bowel cancer screening at the first available opportunity.