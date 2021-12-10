Nicholas Furlong’s classic 1798 book ‘The Rebels’ Priest’ is republished

Wexford writer and local historian Nicholas (Nicky) Furlong’s acclaimed book of 30 years ago about Father John Murphy, the priest who led the Wexford rebels in the 1798 Rebellion, has been republished.

Titled “The Rebels’ Priest: The Battles of Father John Murphy of Boolavogue 1753 – 1798”, the book is presented an updated format on his previous volume about the famous priest who was born at Tincurry near Ballycarney, Ferns.

It comprises maps of the theatre of conflict, 100 more pages and more than 100 photographs showing rebel leaders, English Crown forces leaders, battle sites, monuments and commemorations in counties Wexford, Kilkenny, Wicklow and Carlow.

“We must not forget Father John and young people must learn about the ’98 Rebellion and its causes and effects and learn its lessons lest we repeat that most terrible conflict,” said the 92-year-old author for whom Father Murphy was a life-long hero and inspiration.

Nicky spent almost 10 years researching and walking ‘every step’ of the footsteps of Father Murphy who defied his bishop, Bishop Caulfield, to lead more than 20,000 rebels against heavily equipped Crown forces at Oulart, Enniscorthy town, Vinegar Hill and New Ross in County Wexford and in Kilkenny, Wicklow and Carlow.

His research took him from his home in Drinagh Lodge near Wexford town, across Ireland, England, France and Spain.

The 1798 Rebellion cost an estimated 30,000 lives on both sides, most of them in County Wexford, within a three-month period ending in July of 1798. According to Nicky, it was one of the greatest tragedies in European if not world history.

He has dedicated the book to his late wife Mairead née Breslin who was a lecturer and contributor to the arts in her native Dublin and in Wexford.

In a review of the first edition of the book in the Linen Hall Review in 1991, Dr Thomas Bartlett, M.R.I.A said: “Nicholas Furlong’s distinguished essay offers a careful reassessment of someone whose subsequent leadership – alone among all the rebel leaders, North and South – proved formidable.”

Former agricultural journalist Nicky is the author of 19 books including Diarmait King of Leinster, A Hurling Decade, Young Farmer Seeks Wife, The Women of 1798 and the series County Wexford in the Rare Old Times.

The Rebels’ Priest is published by Three Sisters Press Ltd, Rosslare, and is available from bookshops and online at books.ie.