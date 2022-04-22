New Wexford Women’s Refuge finally ready to go to tender after €5 million funding approval

HOUSING Minister Darragh O’Brien has officially announced funding approval of over €5 million for the long-awaited new Wexford Women’s Refuge building in Maudlintown.

While the project has faced delays and has moved painfully slow, this latest announcement means that the project has now been approved to go to tender and those associated with the refuge are hopeful that we may see a shovel in the ground by the end of summer.

They have now finalised their design and have secured funding approval from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to go to tender. The new building is to consist of 12 independent living units, with space for children to play, designated areas for teens and a suite of confidential offices where support can be provided in matters such as applications for safety orders.

The government has now identified the development of additional Domestic Violence Refuge spaces as a priority and Wexford has been in desperate need of a new refuge for years.

“I’m delighted to be confirming over €5 million funding commitment from my Department, for the capital costs to develop a new, high quality refuge at Maudlintown in Wexford,” Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said. “This funding approval will allow the Wexford Women’s Refuge group to go to tender and I hope they will soon complete that process and move to commencing the construction as soon as possible, with the full support of my Department and Wexford County Council.

"The Government’s commitment to support new refuges around the country is strong and clear, and nothing backs this up as clearly as the commitment we are giving to the new Wexford Refuge. I want to thank the local group for their hard work and their expertise, in producing a high quality design which we anticipate will soon be under construction.”

The provision of services for victims now also falls under the remit of the Department of Justice and Minister Helen McEntee said that the Wexford announcement was a sign of “government commitment to achieving our aim of a society where there is zero tolerance for all forms of violence against women”.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice and local TD James Browne described it as “an important day for the people of Wexford”.

“The additional spaces that will result from this funding announced by Minister O’Brien, and the work of the Wexford Women’s Refuge group and Wexford County Council, will mean that more women in Wexford will be provided with a route of escape in a time of desperate need,” he said. “We know that for women who are suffering domestic violence, leaving their home can be the most dangerous time. Today’s announcement means that in the future, when it comes to making that difficult decision, those women can at least be assured that they will be offered a safe place to stay in a state of the art facility, designed with their needs in mind.”