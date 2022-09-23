New Wexford town bollards imported from Italy are the only ones of their kind in Ireland

New hydraulic bollards being installed at the junction of Lower George’s Street and Selskar in Wexford have been imported from Italy and are the only ones of their kind in use in Ireland.

The new product which was spotted by a local contractor at a trade show abroad was purchased by Wexford Borough District Council as a solution to the need for an automated bollard system to manage the pedestrian area of North Main Street.

The Council discovered during site investigations that there was insufficient space for regular automated bollards due to so many utility services buried in the ground.

The bollards arrived in Wexford recently but first had to be tested in the Council yard in Whitemill to ensure they are suitable and newly-appointed Borough Engineer Eilis Furlong has reported satisfaction with the results.

She told Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell at a local authority meeting that the testing went very well and an installation date was being arranged.

"It hasn’t been used anywhere else in Ireland previously so we wanted to see how it would work for us and it works very well”, she said.