New scheme will see 100 electric bikes made available to Wexford public

Up to 100 electric bikes will be installed in Wexford town in the coming weeks as part of a year-long pilot scheme promoting sustainable transport. With existing operations in Sligo and Kilkenny, mobility firm Bolt is now bringing its fleet of electric bikes to Wexford and expects to launch the pilot scheme in spring of this year.

The per-minute rental price for the bikes, which function through a pedal assist motor and have a maximum speed of 25 km/h, will be 0.15 EUR/minute. The bikes are equipped with a functional dashboard providing information about speed, battery level and speed zones, showing the user all the information needed to enjoy the ride. They are also equipped with high-precision GPS which helps users find the bikes easily on the street.

Bolt Operations Manager for Rentals in Ireland, John Buckley, said, “We’re very excited to take Bolt to Wexford town, and we’re working closely with Wexford County Council to roll out the service as soon as possible.

"Bolt’s shared electric bike offerings in both Sligo and Kilkenny are proving extremely popular and our user surveys show our eBikes are reducing the reliance on private cars and supporting the National Climate Action Plan. One user has clocked up over 400 rides alone and we expect to see similar levels of utilisation in Wexford.”

Having purchased an electric bikes of his own last year, Councillor Leonard Kelly can attest to the benefits of this modern form of transport, and he believes this scheme will lead to a “healthier and happier population” in Wexford town.

“I’m delighted this scheme has been confirmed, this is something I absolutely welcome as it will encourage active travel in Wexford,” he said.

“It will be a very convenient alternative for short journeys and the majority of people in the town use their cars for that purpose. This is something which will help get more cars off the road and cut down on costs and lead to a healthier and happier population in the town. It won’t be for everyone but the option will be there.”

According to Cllr Kelly, the bikes will be situated in 40-50 locations across the town, offering users the opportunity to hop on and hop off at their leisure.

“The scheme has proved very popular in Sligo which is a similar sized town to Wexford. It will be very beneficial to the town and it’s important to have it embedded before the third-level campus is built. It may also be a way of giving confidence to those who haven’t cycled for a long time to return to it, encourage people with mobility issues to try them.

“It should be noted however, that there aren’t currently enough cycle lanes in the town, because of that it’s important for us all to be more conscious of cyclists when driving, especially vulnerable people who may be using the roads.”

Claire Goodwin, Cycling & Walking Officer from Wexford County Council said, “Wexford County Council is delighted to provide local residents and visitors with a sustainable mode of transport. We are seeing a real enthusiasm for making the change from private car use if there is a convenient and affordable alternative. With the introduction of Bolt's Bikes on a trial basis for Wexford town, we hope people will try them out and perhaps change how they travel, where possible”

Those who wish to use the bikes when they become available can do so by downloading the Bolt app and installing it on their phone.

Since launching its shared mobility schemes in the summer of 2022 in Sligo and Kilkenny, over 105,000 km have been travelled on Bolt’s eBikes resulting in 14,800 km of car trips saved and 1,545 kg of CO2.