New scheme branded a ‘game-changer’ for first time house buyers in Wexford

A new €400m scheme announced by the Government will make home ownership a reality for first time buyers in County Wexford, according to Minister James Browne.

Min Browne said The First Home Scheme has the potential to be a game-changer for people in the Model County trying to get onto the property ladder for the first time.

“First Home is a Government-backed shared equity scheme which will see the state provide part of the price of a new home alongside the buyer's mortgage and deposit,” said Min Browne.

“This can bridge the gap between the price of a home and the current maximum a person or couple can rent depending on their income,” he added.

Min Browne said the Help to Buy Scheme (HTB) can also be utilised alongside the new scheme and could provide 20 per cent of the price of a property going towards the buyer's deposit.

“The maximum stake the state can take as equity under the First Home Scheme is 30 per cent without the HTB, and 20 per cent if the HTB is being used,” said Min Browne.

“The scheme is available to first-time buyers and also gives fresh start exceptions to those who may have previously purchased a property if they have separated or experienced insolvency.”

He said that aim of the scheme, under the Government's Housing For All plan, is to make home ownership a reality for everyone.

Min Browne also said the new scheme “is proof of momentum building behind the Housing For All programme".