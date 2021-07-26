New rules at Ferrycarrig bridge junction are ‘just not working’

Premium
Mayor of Wexford Garry Laffan has called for further action to be taken on the junction at Ferrycarrig Bridge as it appears that some motorists are just point blank ignoring the new layout there.
In December of last year, having discussed the matter with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Wexford County Council made the decision to remove the option to turn right from the R730 onto Ferrycarrig Bridge and the N11 heading towards Enniscorthy. The junction had been the source of countless accidents and near misses over the years, not to mention the fact that cars attempting to turn right for Enniscorthy were causing major tailbacks on that road out of town at peak times.
Instead, motorists heading from town towards Enniscorthy were urged to take the Newtown Road and go around the Maldron Hotel roundabout. However, according to Cllr Laffan, this just doesn’t appear to be happening.
‘I was sitting there one day at that junction and there were seven cars in front of me,’ he said. ‘The first five cars ignored the “no right turn” and three of them sat with their indicators on to turn right. Then of the two that turned left ahead of me, both took the right hand turn for Killurin, but one ended up performing a u-turn at the top of the road to get back out on the N11 and head towards Enniscorthy.’
Cllr Laffan says that, apart from the dangers of the right hand turn which resulted in the change being made in the first place, the added element of people undertaking u-turns at the top of the Killurin road is worrying.
‘It’s a serious accident waiting to happen there to be honest,’ he said. ‘It’s very dangerous. In relation to people turning right at the Ferrycarrig junction, I’ve been told that gardaí are monitoring it and that the council has done a survey on it, but I’m asking for some sort of cameras there or something. It’s just not working as it is.’
Cllr Laffan also stressed the need for better signage on the approach roads to the junction at Park.
‘I think we need more signs along that road before you get to the Ferrycarrig junction saying “no right turn at Ferrycarrig”. A lot of people are forgetting and only remember when it’s too late,’ he said.
‘If we want this to work, I think we need to push it a little harder. Hopefully people from Wexford will become more aware. There’s a whole other issue for people not from the area. Their sat-navs will send them that way and then tell them to turn right. It could be quite confusing without that local knowledge.’