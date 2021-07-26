New rules at Ferrycarrig bridge junction are ‘just not working’

Mayor of Wexford Garry Laffan has called for further action to be taken on the junction at Ferrycarrig Bridge as it appears that some motorists are just point blank ignoring the new layout there.

In December of last year, having discussed the matter with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Wexford County Council made the decision to remove the option to turn right from the R730 onto Ferrycarrig Bridge and the N11 heading towards Enniscorthy. The junction had been the source of countless accidents and near misses over the years, not to mention the fact that cars attempting to turn right for Enniscorthy were causing major tailbacks on that road out of town at peak times.

Instead, motorists heading from town towards Enniscorthy were urged to take the Newtown Road and go around the Maldron Hotel roundabout. However, according to Cllr Laffan, this just doesn’t appear to be happening.