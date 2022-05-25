New Ross woman Vonnie is ‘forever grateful’ as she raises enough money to buy new scooter

WITHIN 24 hours of New Ross woman Vonnie Rossiter posting a GoFundMe page for a scooter to help her get around her beloved hometown, well in excess of the money was raised.

In total €5,705 came flooding in, with some very generous donations in the mix among the 180 donations in total.

Vonnie is a larger than life character who is always up for a laugh and a friendly chat around New Ross town.

Having been born with dwarfism, Vonnie – from Ballycullane – suffered from some medical problems, including having a lump on her back.

"They took a bone out of my leg and put it into my back to help straighten it. I was just born as a little person. I keep going as much as I can.”

Vonnie (53) has been suffering pains in her right leg and hip over the past three years and was relying more and more on people for lifts.

"A friend of mine, Joe Kelly, helped me out. I love being out and about and hate being stuck in,” said Vonnie, who lives in the Cross Street area of the town.

“I have always been grateful for great family and friends and have always been willing and able to help out those close to me. I'm very active in the community, socialising and also through my passions in craft.”

When Joe contacted some local politicians about getting some assistance to pay for a scooter, she was disappointed to learn there was no funding available.

She wrote on her GoFundMe: “Lately, I have been experiencing issues with mobility due to my disability and I am finding it harder to live my life independently. I have had many health issues since I was a child and have recently been diagnosed with scoliosis which has made things more difficult and will continue to get worse as I get older.

“I have never let any medical issues stop me from living an independent life and I am now seeking help to purchase a motorised mobility scooter with the support of the people of New Ross and surrounding areas. Due to my disability, I need a specific scooter that I can manage myself and after researching all funding avenues with the health and public services, my last resort to meet the €4,500 scooter costs, is to try raise the money myself.”

She set up the “Keep Vonnie Moving Beep Beep” GoFundMe page and within a day had raised more than enough to buy a scooter, which she hopes to have within six weeks.

"I can’t get over it! I am so delighted; I’m over the moon! People still want to donate money even though I’ve closed down the page.

"I have to get a scooter which is suitable for me. I’m relying on lifts but when I have the scooter I can fold it up and take it with me on the bus. I can’t wait to get it. It should have been done a long time ago. I am not a person who would be complaining a lot, but I’m not getting any younger.”

She said with her scoliosis she will need the scooter to get to her favourite haunts, including St Michael’s Theatre.

She said she has never let her dwarfism hold her back.

"We are all different. My dwarfism has in no way held me back. People might say I’m a dwarf but I’m a little person.”

Vonnie is eternally grateful for everyone’s kindness and donation in helping her afford a scooter.

"I didn’t want to have to go to the credit union and get a loan a I’d be paying it back for the rest of my life. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated and shared my story. In less than 24 hours I reached my target plus extra. I didn't expect this, and I am forever grateful.

“It is time now to go shopping!! With the extra funding I got I will buy some extras, like batteries and other accessories. Even an L plate or two.

I will bring you all on this journey with me and share through social media,” said Vonnie.