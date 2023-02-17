New Ross will never EVER get a natural gas connection – Minister Eamon Ryan

Green Party leader and Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan has made it clear that the town of New Ross in County Wexford will never get a natural gas connection.

Any hopes of the town receiving a natural gas link were emphatically shot down by Minister Ryan when he attended a recent meeting of Wexford County Council.

During a question and answer session, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Sheehan asked that the Government step up and invest in bringing natural gas to New Ross, to help drive regional development and provide cheaper and cleaner energy, pointing out that the town is only 11km from the nearest gas spur in Great Island, Campile.

Referring to this and other regeneration projects for New Ross, Cllr Sheehan said: “What we are doing is transforming the town and repurposing it. Here is an opportunity to bring it all together. It requires political will which we have and it requires money which you have”.

"There will be no new gas connections anywhere. We are moving away from fossil fuels. There will be no more gas extensions. We have approved no new gas extensions. No public buildings will have fossil fuels”, said the Minister.

He told councillors that heat pumps are hugely efficient. They are expensive but they work and the industrial and commercial sectors are switching from gas to heat pumps which are a “cheaper, cleaner and better system”.

The Minister repeated his position as Cllr Sheehan continued to argue in favour of natural gas in a small town like New Ross. “We will do no more new gas connections”, he stressed.

“The gentleman has made his position clear” commented Cllr Ger Carthy.

Afterwards, Cllr Sheehan said he couldn’t believe it. He thought the meeting had been going quite well up to that point and noted that the Minister had actually “slapped the table” as he gave his response.

He said that while he and other councillors present were very impressed by the Minister’s “knowledge and mastery of his brief”, he was disappointed with his insistence that natural gas would never come to New Ross.

He recalled that there was a plan to include New Ross when natural gas was extended from Campile to Wexford town in 2017 at a cost of €16.5 million but the proposal was removed because it was considered cost prohibitive as the industrial and domestic demand didn’t make it economical at the time.

Citing the doubling in size of Lake Region as an example, Cllr Sheehan said there had been significant industrial and residential growth in the meantime which strengthened the argument for natural gas in New Ross.

"It is cleaner and cheaper and we have a spur 11 km down the road but obviously government policy is against it.”

"What we have always been told, even up to recently, is that the availability of natural gas is a key consideration when many international companies are looking for locations”

"I I think it would be of benefit environmentally if businesses and residences were able to use natural gas rather than burning coal and other fossil fuels.

"But the Minister didn’t leave me under any illusion as to the future of natural gas.”

Cllr Sheehan said from listening to the Minister’s address and responses during a three-hour Council meeting, he had every confidence in Deputy Ryan’s ability to manage Ireland’s climate action plan but he was disappointed on the natural gas issue.