New Ross to host Michael Collins and JFK ‘Lost Leaders’ talk

This August marks the centenary of the assassination of Michael Collins and, with this significant anniversary in mind, the Kennedy Summer School has assembled a panel of renowned historians to analyse the contribution of Ireland and America’s best-known lost leaders.

On Saturday, September 10, at the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross teacher of modern British and Irish history at the University of Sheffield, Dr Martin O’Donoghue, journalist Neal Thompson and the author of six highly acclaimed nonfiction books, including The First Kennedys, Dr Anne Dolan will debate the Fine Gael man’s historical significance, with New Ross native Prof Briona Nic Dhiarmada moderating.

The Thomas J. and Kathleen O’Donnell Professor Emerita of Irish Studies at the University of Notre Dame is a writer, academic and filmmaker will form a panel at St Michael’s Theatre to discuss Lost Leaders: Michael Collins, Parnell, JFK and Bobby.

Speaking of the upcoming event, Director of the Summer School Dr Brian Murphy says: “Collins, the Kennedy brothers and Parnell were all men of substantial achievement cut down in their prime. Our panel will discuss their successful but truncated careers, speculate on what they may have achieved had they lived and also assess the impact of public and private grief on the national consciousness in the United States and Ireland.”

John F. Kennedy died aged 46, Charles Stewart Parnell aged 45, Robert Kennedy aged 42, and Michael Collins aged just 31.

"Each of these young, charismatic political leaders made a profound impact on their respective countries and their premature deaths changed the course of history.”

A host of guests are set to join the Kennedy Summer School this year with United States Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin set to officially open the event, the Irish American State Legislators’ Caucus will join a panel discussion, and Minister Simon Harris is the Kennedy Summer School Speakers Lunch, US politician and grandson of Robert Kennedy, Joe Kennedy will join the event remotely plus there are a host of politicians, political commentators and correspondents and leading global academics who will all join in the discussions billed for the annual Kennedy Summer School which is set to take place in New Ross from Thursday, September 8 to Saturday, September 10.

The 2022 Kennedy Summer School programme of events and tickets are now available online at www.kennedysummerschool.ie or call St. Michael’s Theatre on 051 421255.