New Ross teen to represent club at UK motorsport Autograss Nationals

Local 16 year old Aaron McGrath has high hopes as he is set to represent his Club Carlow Autograss”and Southern Ireland in the UK the start of August at the Men’s Nationals in Autograss Racing in Class 1.

Aaron started Autograss Racing the end of 2018 at the age of 13 in Junior Saloons, where youngsters age 10 to 16 drive 1 litre cars like Micra’s, Mini’s and Yaris’s. Aaron and his dad built a Yaris which he has had great success with.

In 2019 Aaron won ‘Overall driver of the year’ in his club Carlow Autograss Championship and first overall in Junior Saloons. He finished second overall in the Junior Saloon Class in the Mallow Autograss Championship and took the ‘Fastest Junior Saloon on Grass’ title at Cork Autograss Club race weekend.

Unfortunately in 2020 due to Covid-19 no competitive days took place only a few test days.

Since Aaron turned 16 the end of 2020 he had to move up to Men’s Class 1 in his Green Yaris for 2021.

Aaron’s first proper day in the Men’s class 1 was at Mallow Autograss track which was the Qualifier round for men to take part in to try get a place to go to the UK for the Men’s Nationals.

On the day 12 drivers raced in Class 1 for the 3 spots up for grabs. Aaron had a great day’s racing and was one of the lucky three to qualify.

Competing at the Men’s Nationals won’t be an easy weekend as he will be up against the top 40 Class 1 drivers in the UK and Ireland, but Aaron is up for the challenge and will be one of the youngest if not the youngest driver attending this year. Just to qualify is a major achievement alone.

At the Men’s Nationals Aaron will have three heats with eight cars in each heat.

He will be up against different drivers in each heat and then out of the 40 drivers in Class 1 the top 8 drivers on points from the heat results will race in the finals.

Aaron, who is going into 6th year in the CBS New Ross in September, is also a member of the Wexford Motor Club Youth Academy for the last four years and he would highly recommend any young person interested in motorsport to join.

They have always supported and helped him with advice and acknowledged his achievements.

Aaron was lucky enough to win a spin in the Wexford Motor Clubs Youth Academy rally cross car in Mondelo in 2019, which gave him a great boost of confidence.

Aaron would like to thanks his parents Martin and Dorothy for all there help and support over the years and a huge thank you to his Main sponsor “4 Corners, Safety, Health & Training Consultants “ Danny Meaney for all the financial help since he started racing in 2018 it is greatly appreciated.

‘Autograss racing is one of the cheapest from of Motorsport for any young person to get into but the cost can get higher depending on the class car you compete in,’ Aaron said. If anyone is interested in giving this young local talent sponsorship he would be delighted to except any offers. If anyone is interested in getting into Autograss racing you can get info on the Carlow Autograss Club Facebook page which is the local club to Wexford.