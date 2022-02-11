New Ross swimmers make a big splash at gala competition

Molly Hennessy Murphy, Eva Bayley, Poppy Culleton and Nicole Colfer who won silver in the junior relay event for St. Mary’s New Ross at the Leinster Schools Swimming gala.

New Ross Swimming Club swimmers had another hugely successful weekend, this time in the Leinster and Munster Schools’ Swimming competitions in Dublin and Limerick.

The girls from St. Mary’s New Ross were certainly punching above their weight with the junior girls retaining the cup for Best Junior School and the intermediate swimmers taking the silver in their age group.

In total seventeen swimmers represented six schools in New Ross, Waterford and Carrick-on-Suir including the CBS, Good Counsel College, Our Lady of Lourdes and St Mary’s in New Ross. Our swimmers also represented Scoil Mhuire in Carrick-on-Suir and Newtown School in Waterford.

Club chairperson Leighann Culleton said: “We are so proud to have so many swimmers representing their schools and our club in two provinces. We aren’t the biggest club in the country but we certainly have a big impact. It’s great to see our swimmers going out and putting in great performances for their schools”.

Contributing to St. Mary’s success was Sadhbh Bailey who won gold in the senior 100 metre backstroke with her sister Leagh Bailey taking silver in junior 100 metre backstroke. Leagh also won the bronze medal in the junior 100 metre freestyle.

Eva Bayley won gold in the junior 100 metre butterfly and came home third in the 100-metre breaststroke. Ruth Kelly took home gold in the 400-metre freestyle.

St Mary’s also picked up three medals in the relay events with Nicole Colfer, Poppy Culleton, Molly Hennessy Murphy and Eva Bayley winning silver in the junior event and Kiara Ryan, Shauna Bowe, Ruth Kelly and Leagh Bailey taking home silver and bronze in the Intermediate relays.

Min Allen, representing Our Lady of Lourdes, took bronze in the senior 100 metre breaststroke.

The CBS’s Donnacha McCarthy won two gold medals, in the intermediate 100 metre butterfly and 200-meter Individual Medley (IM).

Evan Bailey represented the Good Council College and took home gold in two senior races, the 100-metre butterfly and 200-metre IM.

Holly Butler and Roisin Kenny won silver with the Scoil Mhuire Senior Relay team.

Also putting in great swims were Tiernan Foley and Paul Tritschler representing the CBS and Laura Naggy swimming for Newtown School.