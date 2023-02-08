New Ross students bring stories from recycled books to life

Ami Kelly from New Ross with Chiara Laembo from Italy, Moya Belton from Gusserane and Evelyn Beckley from Ballycullane.

Eve Prendergast from Slievecarragh with Mia Doyle from Glenmore and Saramay Walsh from Glenmore and Meave Bookle from Tullogher.

Our Lady of Lourdes 5th Year students attend the Beyond the Book Exhibition at New Ross library.

Don’t judge a book by its cover, they say and to prove the veracity of the adage, Our Lady of Lourdes 5th Year Art students recently launched an art exhibition called entitled ‘Beyond the Book’ in New Ross Library.

The exhibition saw the students tasked with the job of bringing stories from recycled books to life using 3D artwork.

With the guidance of their art teacher, Ms Ciara Aherne, the girls produced some fabulous pieces that will be proudly displayed in the library until this Friday.

“A huge thanks to Paul Daly and Dervla Dunne of New Ross Library for their help in coordinating the setup of the exhibition,” said Michelle Corcoran from Our Lady of Lourdes.

“The school is thrilled to continue fostering its links with New Ross Library through events such as the exhibition and supporting the running of the school’s book club.”