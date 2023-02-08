New Ross student Luca on pitfalls and positives facing youths online

The New Ross Standard has often stood as a core establishment of businesses and establishment which I consider part of the very soul of New Ross.

When you got your picture taken as a child you would excitedly flick through the pages to find yourself. If you did well in a race then you’d get your name published and you’d get a rush. It would make you feel like you’re a celebrity when you went into school the next day.

When there was a big event in the town the Standard would be the place you’d go for information, and the place you’d read about what was happening in the town. Overall The New Ross Standard is a part of the very fabric of the town, a key component of the peculiar blend that is New Ross.

Are we the lucky generation? People often say it, say that we live better than our forefathers.

“They tell us to not complain, to be happy with our lot for it’s more than what they had in their day.

That may be true, but while our lives may be more outwardly easy, I find that the real struggle for my generation lies under the surface.

I was born in 2006, the same year Twitter was launched and Facebook was opened to the general public. The iPhone would be launched when I was only one year old. This means I can’t conceive of a world without social media, or without smartphones.

For as long as I can remember, social media has been an undeniable truth of life. We never got to live a life where we weren’t always on display, where our every action wasn’t up for judgement.

Social media can be used for many great things, but it can also be used for many terrible, terrible things. Social media has a peculiar affect on the mind, especially the teenage one. The invisible audience now lives deep within us, it now follows us everywhere we go. Every action is judged, by our own judges.

We torment ourselves. Every detail must be perfect. Every action just as we imagine it. Any deviation is a failure. Any mistake is a failure. Our minds are warped, our worldview changed, simply because of a program, because of an algorithm. We are all junkies, craving that serotonin, that hit we get when we get a like, or a comment. We are all slaves to the great algorithm.

Social media also contributes to the ‘Great Detachment’. Everyday we see pictures and videos on social media of these terrible things. We see blood and guts and genocide.

The first time you see it you think isn’t that awful, maybe you even look into doing something about it. But then, you see it again, and again, and again. While the awfulness hasn’t been reduced, your reaction to it has. You simply brush things like the War in Ukraine, and the mass shootings in America off, as simply facts of life.

While this happened and happens to other generations, I feel its particularly prevalent in young people. We’ve been hearing about atrocities since we were small and thus another one doesn’t really raise any heads.

The key defining feeling of my generation is helplessness, ‘being unable to help oneself’. We see everyday that the world is going wrong. We see global warming and war ripping apart the planet and turning us against one another.

We see all this and yet there’s very little we can do to help stop this. The world is run by people old enough to be our grandparents, and by the time it’s our turn to have a say I fear we will have very little left to govern.

We want to act, we all want to fight for our futures but aren’t given the opportunity, aren’t given a seat at the table. We’re told we don’t understand, that just because we’re young we can’t have opinions.

It’s our planet too. It’s our country too, and all your people are our people too. We deserve the right to speak, the right to have a say. While the world we inherit seems gloomy, there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

Technology is one area in which our lifetime has seen rapid expansion. People can be cured of once life threatening illnesses, and we can talk to people halfway across the world in an instant. We have the greatest wealth of knowledge ever known at our fingertips and, access to tools which can help change and improve our lives.

The internet is a great and marvellous place, a wonderland of opportunity and information. While social media can have a bad effect on us, it can also help us keep in touch with friends and retain relationships which would have been lost only 20 years ago. We are a generation of outcasts and oddities. We are not jaded by the world yet, and we are people who genuinely believe in humanity, and who will stand up and fight for what they know to be right and what they know is the correct path for us.

So are we the lucky generation? Maybe luck is a matter of perspective, and truly crafting the best world we can requires taking the good with the bad, and believing that others will do the same.