New Ross school launches ‘Drive for 5’ high attendance plan

Bunscoil Rís primary school in New Ross celebrated an attendance launch this month, highlighting the importance to education of regular school attendance.

"The attendance launch is part of a new initiative in the school to improve attendance figures,” said teacher Kate Russell. “We want to ensure that more children are in school every day. It will include targeted supports for individuals who need it, as well as whole school interventions.”

At assembly, principal Gerry Moran, and School Completion Coordinator Anne-Maria Irish spoke to the school children about why it's important to attend school every day. “School is not just a place where we learn, it is a place where we grow, achieve, and make friends,” children were told.

Last year the school had a 84.9pc attendance rate. This year management are striving to beat that, and to have their best year yet for attendance!

"Every week at assembly, we will be announcing our attendance figure for the week, and trying to improve on it week-by-week. There will be lots of fun challenges and incentives throughout the year, to keep attendance figures high and battle absenteeism.”

The school's first initiative is the ‘Drive for 5’ campaign, which encourages children to be in school all five days of the school week. To promote it, pupils were given wristbands with the ‘Drive for 5’ slogan on them.

The school highlighted the following to help ensure better attendance for pupils:

“The single most important factor contributing to student achievement is school attendance. A good education gives your child the best opportunity in life. Daily attendance at school is critical to the academic success as well as the social and emotional well-being of our schoolchildren.”