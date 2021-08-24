New Ross resident’s desperate plea to politicians to rescue his family from the Taliban regime in Afghanistan

Having fled the Taliban regime in Afghanistan aged 13, New Ross resident Nawwed Safi is now separated indefinitely from his family who are living under Taliban rule in his native Kabul.

Nawwed has issued a desperate plea for Wexford’s politicians to help ensure his family gets safe passage from Kabul, following the Taliban take-over of the city in mid-August.

Nawwed has lived in Ireland since 2005, having left his home and travelled into Russia aged 13.

‘I am worried for my mother, my brother, his wife, their three sons and all my family. For the last three days I can’t go to work or to the shop; it’s very scary. I don’t know what’s going to happen.’ I haven’t slept in four nights,’ Naweed said.

He has tried to apply for Irish citizenship on three occasions since 2015 only to be refused.

Nawwed said life wasn’t bad in Afghanistan for a few years, relatively speaking.

‘I know there were suicide bombings there but life was normal. I remember the first time the Taliban came. I was 12 or 13 years old. They are too strict; they are very religious people. We had the fighting between the Mujahideen. Under the Taliban women can’t go outside without hijabs; women can’t work – no studying, no work nothing. They say they have changed but I’m not sure about this because people know what they are like.’

As a child he saw arrests and dead people on the streets.

‘I saw it with my own eyes. There was lots of killing. I saw people lying on the street and on the roads. I left two months after when they came over. I knew then there was no life for me in Afghanistan because they were pushing me to fight. My parents told me there was no life for me there.’

He fled to Russia.

‘I passed the border to Tajikistan in 1996. I was 13 and I was alone. I had a cousin who lived in Moscow. I went to them.’

He remained in Moscow until 9/11 when he decided to move across Europe to a safer situation. ‘I came through border and border. I left Italy and went into France. I came by train to England and by trains and boat to Ireland.’

He was shocked at the speed Taliban took over the country.

‘It was Kandahar, then Herat. That was the big city. When they took over that city I was shocked. When the American soldiers were there and a big national army. When you heard that people weren’t fighting back you knew they were going to take more and more cities.’

He has worked in Ireland constantly since he arrived on our shores and hopes he can provide a good life for his family here soon.

‘I’m in this situation that my family; all of them are in danger. For the last three days I have had no sleep. I have went to Michael Sheehan, Verona Murphy and James Browne. I’ve emailed my solicitor to help me get my family from that country because there’s no hope at the moment.’

When asked if he remembers a time when there was a good life to be had in Afghanistan.

'From the day I was born it was always a fight. I don’t see any hope for any children, or for my family or for people in Afghanistan. Any thoughts my family have for the future are gone. There is no future for them.’

He said terrorist groups will set up in his country and drugs will remain the dominant economic driver.

‘My mother is 60 and my father passed away last year. Now my mother lives with my brother and his wife and three sons.’

He hopes to one day have a family of his own.

‘I had no hope before but I can hope now because the situation is so bad in Afghanistan because the situation is so bad now.

Nawwed said the country is rife with corruption. ‘It’s always been a case of the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer.

‘I can guarantee you women won’t be able to go to school so there is no future for women in Afghanistan.

‘Nobody cares about Afghanistan. It’s all business. America came nearly 20 years ago – nothing has happened in the meantime. It just shocked me because one month ago America had 3,000 soldiers brought out. Nobody expected it so quick. The Taliban were waiting. I’m very surprised because our government didn’t fire a single shot. It’s very disappointing; they just left everything.

‘I want peace for Afghanistan but when the Taliban is there I’m not sure about this. When the cameras go the real Taliban will show themselves.’

He is writing to the Justice minister this week in a desperate attempt to get reunited with his family.