New Ross Pipe Band newest recruits drum up support

New Ross Pipe Band's 12 new recruits surrounded by some of the senior band members on board the Dunbrody on St. Patrick’s Day.

The New Ross and District Pipe Band mentors were extremely proud on St. Patrick’s Day to introduce a total of 12 debutante juvenile players to the band.

This particular group of young musicians first joined the band the September 2019 – just six months before Covid lockdown number one and so it was an amalgam of online tuition and outdoors summer tuition in the Library Park and Pearse Park that honed their musicianship.

Despite all the challenges of Covid lockdowns and disruption to practice routines, the group made it out in uniform for the first time on St. Patrick’s Day and stole many hearts with their proficiency in musicianship and in their very smart and disciplined appearance.

The Pipe Band mentor team strongly feels that this particular group are a very special group because of the challenges they faced during their period of learning. They also had to cope with the same disruption in their school lives.

“Thanks are due first and foremost to the debutantes who stuck with the training schedule despite the challenges of long periods without face to face tuition and also to their parents (and grandparents) who continued to encourage them,” said band leader Brian MacMahon.

Brian, who oversees the tuition of new recruits, had particular praise for his colleague tutor group: Matt Ryan, Alex Walsh, Nathan Doyle and Cian Flanagan on pipes and Martin Boland, Paul Connolly, Daragh Doyle, Fionn Murphy and Claire Dore on Drums.

He would also like to acknowledge the great work done by Trish O’Callaghan who oversaw the procurement of uniforms for the new group.

The band has invested over €6,000 in new uniforms and band equipment in the lead up to the big day and would like to thank, in particular, Paddy Breen and the New Ross Credit Union whose very generous sponsorship kept the band afloat during a difficult couple of years when normal fund-raising was almost impossible. The band also received significant sponsorship from Neil Bennett (H2O Creative Hair), The Holy Grail restaurant, Irishtown and Bridget’s Sweet Boutique, Mary Street.

“The band would like to express a big ‘thank you’ also to the people of New Ross and to the band’s supporters around Ireland and abroad who continue to support every effort of the band in fundraising.”

The band has just launched its main annual fund-raiser, the 50/50 raffle, which runs for six months of each year with the assistance of Betty Moran in the Theatre Tavern.

For the first time since 2019, the monthly raffle night returns to the Theatre Tavern on the last Friday in May and will be held on the last Friday each month to the accompaniment of a traditional music session.

People who wish to support the band’s efforts can buy a ticket for €5 monthly or they can choose to pay the €30 up front for the 6 months of the raffle. Tickets are available from any band member, from Bid Ryan in 32 Michael Street or via Revolut to Brian MacMahon on 0868326316 or via Paypal ( shorturl.at/vxEO1 ).