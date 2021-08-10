New Ross Piano Festival to return in September

The New Ross Piano Festival returns this year from September 23-26 for what will be its 15th anniversary.

In keeping with government guidelines attendances will be limited and capacity will be reduced but, despite this, festival director Connie Tantrum said this year’s event would be one to remember.

‘We’re delighted to return to live performance,’ she said. ‘Audience numbers will be smaller to comply with Covid protocols, nonetheless our patrons can enjoy great music and hospitality in a convivial atmosphere, making New Ross Piano Festival the memorable cultural event that it is. We’re also looking at live streaming festival concerts to give international patrons an opportunity to view the festival online.’

Finghin Collins is the Artistic Director of the New Ross Piano Festival and he gave audiences an idea of what they can expect from this year’s event.

‘This year we include chamber works by Mozart, Chausson and Tchaikovsky and a variety of solo and duo works from Bach to Poulenc,’ said Finghin. ‘We’re proud to present the world premiere of “Sonnets” by British composer Sally Beamish, a festival co-commission with London Piano Festival, which will also receive a UK premiere in London in October.

‘We have familiar and lesser known works, in a variety of forms, from solo piano, works for two pianos, to duets for two pianos, and works for chamber music and piano, making for a diverse and engaging programme.’

Now in its fourth year, the New Ross Piano Festival Jazz Day is on Thursday, September 23. The programme features the legendary jazz artist and his band, The Jim Doherty Trio, and the celebrated British jazz pianist, Jason Rebello ,who has worked with Tim Garland, Sting, Jeff Beck, and Peter Gabriel.

Returning to the festival for a second time are pianist Cédric Pescia, who is a dual citizen of France and Switzerland, British pianist Charles Owen and Moscow-born pianist Katya Apekisheva, who are co-curators of the London Piano Festival.

In addition, award-winning Swiss pianist Christian Chamorel, and celebrated Israeli pianist, Einav Yarden will perform. As will classical violinist Charlotte Scott who performs on a ‘Gagliano’ Stradivari (c 1685), Hungarian born violist and award-winning musician Máté Szücs, and the wonderfully versatile UK cellist Adrian Brendel.

The festival culminates in a performance of Liszt’s tumultuous arrangement for two pianos of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, performed by Philippe Cassard and Cédric Pescia, sending us all home in a blaze of light and hope.

Festival concerts take place in St. Mary’s Church, New Ross and booking will go live in mid-August.